2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Chiefs QB, WR battles see possible conclusions. The competition for the Chiefs' primary backup quarterback job has been competitive to say the least, but Blaine Gabbert may have just edged it from Shane Buechele on Saturday. Buechele, who started the game against the Browns' first-team defense, threw an ugly pick-six on his sixth attempt of the game and had another interception three plays into the Chiefs' next drive. Buechele's second INT was off a deflection and he'd eventually find a touchdown throw in the red zone, but going 8-for-17 (89 yards; 43.1 rating) passing with one TD and two picks was a line that paled in comparison to Gabbert. The veteran completed 10 of 18 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and an INT (pick-six that came off a deflected pass) and the Chiefs offense was clearly running at a healthier pace with Gabbert under center. At the WR position, Justyn Ross may've separated himself in a crowded room by climbing the ladder on a jump ball to score a TD, and it was an example that makes the rookie an intriguing red-zone option for Patrick Mahomes. Rashee Rice was a rookie WR that didn't have such a great outing after dropping multiple balls including a would-be TD from Gabbert on a wide-open play that went through his arms. The depth chart certainly got clearer following Saturday's preseason finale as Kansas City now looks to defend its Super Bowl title.
- Browns endure plenty of mistakes, injuries in preseason finale. It was a hairy start for Cleveland as Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after the opening kickoff and Deshaun Watson fumbled away a handoff on the ensuing possession. Watson, who nearly fumbled another handoff on the Browns' second possession, would soon find David Njoku for a touchdown thanks to a Kansas City turnover, but after kicker Cade York came up gimpy on the PAT, things were looking very bleak for Kevin Stefanski's squad. Despite it all, Cleveland still put up points with Juan Thornhill and Caleb Biggers each scoring TDs off interceptions in the first half. However, the scorefest would end at halftime for a Browns team that had little to no semblance of an effective rushing attack. Watson's 96 yards passing (5 of 10) on the day was largely gained from a 53-yard connection to Amari Cooper on a broken play and he was taken out after a quarter of play. York (right shin) ended up returning to the game -- nailing two PATs and a field goal before being blocked on a potential game-winning kick -- but Grant's knee injury appeared to be serious and presents a glaring need for Cleveland ahead of Week 1 with its primary kick and punt returner likely gone. Cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion), linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk (knee) and Tony Fields (concussion) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (hip) also left the game with injuries.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Cardinals' QB plan remains a mystery. With Kyler Murray still injured, how the Cards plan to populate the QB room this season remains to be seen after the acquisition of Joshua Dobbs. Colt McCoy and Dobbs didn't play Saturday against the Vikings, leaving fifth-rounder Clayton Tune and David Blough to ride out the preseason. Tune started and was up and down, taking an opening-drive sack and losing a fumble at his own 5-yard line. Tune did lead a strong field-goal drive before Blough took over, completing an up-and-down preseason. At one point, Tune appeared to be a candidate to start early in place of Murray, and though he should still have a role in Arizona, he's shown that he's not entirely game-ready just yet.
- Jaren Hall very good in preseason start. The Vikings rested most of their veterans Saturday against Arizona and gave the start to QB Jaren Hall, who played the entire game. Hall finished the first half 10-for-16 passing for 127 yards with a TD pass, plus 20 yards rushing, having led three scoring drives (two TDs and a field goal). It was a nice showing for the fifth-round pick trying to make the roster in what could be Kirk Cousins' final season in Minnesota. Hall got hot early in the two-minute drive before the half, hitting five straight passes, before misfiring twice and taking a sack (one of three in the first half) at the Arizona 5-yard line. It was a slightly disappointing end to an otherwise strong half, showing Hall has work to do but also some promise
Brenna White's takeaways:
- Jordan Love gives Green Bay an intriguing preview. Whether Love was sending the ball to one of his many receivers or running it himself, the Packers quarterback made his preseason time count. The 24-year-old was calm, cool and collected, leading the Packers offense on a 15-play, 80-yard in his final drive of the preseason, punctuating it with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson. Love marched down the field on the opening possession, too, with an 11-play, 44-yard drive that ended in a field goal, but it was the TD drive that had Lambeau buzzing in the first half. Watson is pleading his case to be one of Love's main targets this in 2023, however, it won't be the only viable option. Rookie Malik Heath had four receptions for 35 yards and was one of Love's more favorable targets on the day. Love finished completing 9 of 16 passes for 63 yards and a TD and looked to be in full control of the offense throughout. As the Packers end their preseason with a win and a QB that makes plays happen, the possibilities are seemingly endless in Green Bay.
- Hello, Jake Bobo. The Seahawks offense had a shaky start, but everything eventually settled for quarterback Drew Lock with a big-time play from an undrafted rookie wideout. It was third-and-three with less than four minutes to go in the second quarter, and Lock had all the time in the world as he launched a rocket to Bob, who picked up his speed to beat a defender and and made an wonderful 18-yard catch in the end zone. The UCLA product ended the day with two receptions for 27 yards and the score, which showed off his potential in the final dress rehearsal. Lock also demonstrated his own capabilities as the backup QB to Geno Smith, completing 16 of 25 passes for 150 yards and a TD. With cutdown day looming on Tuesday, Bobo did not clown around in the preseason finale.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Josh Allen and the Bills' first-team offense needed that. After last week's egg laying at Pittsburgh, Buffalo's starting offense was given a chance to atone Saturday at Chicago -- and it delivered. The opening 12-play drive had a little of everything: three third-down conversions, catches by three different receivers, four James Cook runs and a Damien Harris touchdown. The Bills were helped by a Bears holding penalty and Josh Allen's pass protection was a little spotty, but it was far better than last week. That was enough for Sean McDermott, as Kyle Allen and the reserves took over after one drive. The opening series wasn't perfect, but it had to make the Bills feel better heading into the massive Week 1 opener at the Jets in prime time.
- No dropped pick this time for Bears rookie CB. Tyrique Stevenson has been one of the Bears' preseason standouts in 2023 as he vies for a starting role, but his last outing against the Colts was marred by a dropped interception (that went for a TD pass) and a flag for unnecessary roughness that showed where the second-rounder can still tighten some of his game up. We saw a far better version in the first half Saturday against the Bills, stepping in front of a Kyle Allen pass for an interception. It wasn't the best-thrown pass, but Stevenson used his body to shield off Gabe Davis and stay inbounds -- impressive stuff. He's likely to face some highs and lows this season, but Stevenson showed he can respond to coaching challenges with his fine play.
