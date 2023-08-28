What We Learned

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Published: Aug 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason. Catch up on Sunday night's biggest takeaways using the links below:

FULL BOX SCORE


  1. Houston RBs lead the way in preseason finale. A lot of the preseason focus has rightfully gone to the Texans' QB battle, which was finally resolved after Sunday's game. But Houston's running back room has also drawn a considerable amount of interest due to its depth and versatility going into 2023. And that talent was on display in the Texans' preseason game all the way down the depth chart, with players showcasing both consistency and big-play ability. Starter Dameon Pierce was lined up for all nine snaps the starters were on the field for, and averaged 6.0 yards per carry on five rushes, including a 13-yard run. Devin Singletary followed that with a respectable 22 yards on seven totes, and then Mike Boone finished out the game with a 51-yard showing. Boone had a 21-yard carry in the third quarter, and later in the drive spun both directions as he shed tackles en route to an 11-yard touchdown run. He also tacked on four catches for 26 yards and a 25-yard kickoff return.
  2. Vintage Graham on display for New Orleans. Jimmy Graham last played a regular-season game for the Saints in 2014, but after re-signing with the team this offseason after a year away from football, Graham looked like his old self on Sunday night. With New Orleans facing third-and-10 in the opening quarter, Graham went up for a leaping back-shoulder catch despite the defender being draped all over him, getting the fresh set of downs and a 25-yard gain. Three plays later quarterback Jameis Winston found Graham again for a three-yard touchdown grab, Graham's first TD in New Orleans in a decade. The physical, big-play catches brought back memories of his potent connection with Drew Brees back in his first stint with the team, turning back the clock for a few plays on Sunday. Graham is not expected to see more time than some of the more established TEs on the roster, but the returning veteran could still find a role on the team in 2023.

