Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

Sunday, Graham stated his case for the gig.

"Really, probably since the Chargers practices, I started to see some signs of the mental picture I have of Jimmy Graham," Allen said. "Again, I saw it this week in practice, and I saw it carry over into the game. That's a positive."

Graham spent his first five seasons with the Saints before three in Seattle, two in Green Bay and two more in Chicago. He didn't land on a roster in 2022. When last we saw Graham with the Bears in 2021, he netted 14 catches for 167 yards and three TDs in 15 games. There wasn't much gas left in the tank then, but Graham showed signs this preseason he can still make tough catches and score TDs.

"He is a living legend," Winston said. "It is a blessing to be able to throw him the ball and watch him go out there and make spectacular catches."

The Saints seem likely to keep four TEs (especially with Hill's involvement in other positions), and Sunday's performance could have clinched the gig for Graham. But with the deadline to reduce rosters to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, it's no given.

"It just reminded me of all the amazing moments I had here in front of these fans, with my teammates and with this coaching staff, so many special moments and wins," Graham said of making plays Sunday at the Superdome. "I'm looking forward to continuing to capitalize and let this feeling become even bigger. I'm looking forward to the regular season. It's been an amazing training camp and I can't say enough about how good this team is at every position and how awesome iron sharpening iron is."