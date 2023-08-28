Around the NFL

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

Published: Aug 28, 2023 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's not often a 36-year-old with a dozen NFL seasons under his belt is playing important minutes in the final preseason game of the year. But Jimmy Graham's quest to find a roster spot in New Orleans isn't your average reunion.

Graham missed the Saints' second preseason game after what the club defined as a "medical episode" likely involving a seizure in Los Angeles. That missed time made Sunday's reps against the Houston Texans vital in Graham's quest to make the roster.

The longtime veteran, who didn't play in 2022, shined, snagging three passes on four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Those grabs included a nice 25-yard back-shoulder grab and a 3-yard TD from Jameis Winston, in which Graham posted up a defender in the end zone. Those two plays highlight what Graham can bring to the Saints offense if he makes the 53-man roster: Contested catches and red zone acumen.

"Yeah, I think that was one of the things that -- we've said this," head coach Dennis Allen said when asked about Graham, per the official transcript. "We'd like to see it every day from these guys, particularly veteran players, but at some point, we have to see it. We saw it tonight."

Related Links

Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill are all locked into roster spots at tight end. Graham is battling for the fourth TE gig along with Jesse James (dealing with injury), J.P. Holtz and Lucas Krull.

Sunday, Graham stated his case for the gig.

"Really, probably since the Chargers practices, I started to see some signs of the mental picture I have of Jimmy Graham," Allen said. "Again, I saw it this week in practice, and I saw it carry over into the game. That's a positive."

Graham spent his first five seasons with the Saints before three in Seattle, two in Green Bay and two more in Chicago. He didn't land on a roster in 2022. When last we saw Graham with the Bears in 2021, he netted 14 catches for 167 yards and three TDs in 15 games. There wasn't much gas left in the tank then, but Graham showed signs this preseason he can still make tough catches and score TDs.

"He is a living legend," Winston said. "It is a blessing to be able to throw him the ball and watch him go out there and make spectacular catches."

The Saints seem likely to keep four TEs (especially with Hill's involvement in other positions), and Sunday's performance could have clinched the gig for Graham. But with the deadline to reduce rosters to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, it's no given.

"It just reminded me of all the amazing moments I had here in front of these fans, with my teammates and with this coaching staff, so many special moments and wins," Graham said of making plays Sunday at the Superdome. "I'm looking forward to continuing to capitalize and let this feeling become even bigger. I'm looking forward to the regular season. It's been an amazing training camp and I can't say enough about how good this team is at every position and how awesome iron sharpening iron is."

If Graham indeed secured a roster spot, he could play a sizable role in the Saints' red-zone operation after proving he can still make contested catches. Graham could steal some of the end-zone targets from Johnson, who is coming off a seven-score 2022 season and is pegged for a breakout campaign.

Related Content

news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

With three preseason games under his belt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for more "consistency" heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
news

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis carted off with injury; Miami-Jacksonville game ends early

The Dolphins-Jaguars preseason finale was suspended during the fourth quarter on Saturday night following an injury to Miami wide receiver Daewood Davis.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh names Mekhi Becton starting right tackle after preseason finale

Following the New York Jets' 32-24 preseason win over the New York Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has named Mekhi Becton the starting right tackle for Week 1.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won't play in 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Saturday announced during the team's preseason finale versus the Ravens that Jensen will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees opportunity for Trey Lance to develop under Dak Prescott 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees a great opportunity for newly acquired QB Trey Lance to learn and develop under Dak Prescott.