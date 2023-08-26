Jets QB Aaron Rodgers caps preseason appearance with TD pass to Garrett Wilson

Aaron Rodgers made his New York Jets debut Saturday night against the crosstown Giants at MetLife Stadium, finishing his brief outing strong after a slow start.
Rodgers played two series, completing 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards and a gorgeous touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to give the Jets a 7-0 lead. Wilson caught all three of his targets for 30 yards and the score, strengthening the pair's already impressive cohesion in training camp.
Jets fans have been waiting for the chance to see Rodgers in person since the moment the trade was announced -- and given the pervasive offseason rumors, likely longer than that. Eventually, Rodgers gave them what they came for.
After the Giants punted on their first possession, Rodgers came out to a big ovation. It was technically a road game, with the Giants hosting Rodgers in his new stadium, but plenty of Jets fans were on hand.
Rodgers connected on his first three passes, all of them short as the Giants and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sent heavy pressure at him early. The Giants sat their starters for the game, but it didn't stop them from playing aggressively in a preseason finale. It was a good test for the Jets' maligned offensive line, possibly featuring their Week 1 starting unit, including Duane Brown at left tackle and Mekhi Becton at right tackle.
On the Jets' first third down, Rodgers was flushed out of the pocket by a blitz from new Giants' trade acquisition Isaiah Simmons -- also making his new-team debut -- and forced to throw the ball away after being tripped up by Oshane Ximines.
Rodgers got the ball back in great field position at the Jets' 48-yard line. After an overthrow to tight end C.J. Uzomah, Rodgers appeared irritated. But that quickly went away as Wilson drew a 22-yard pass interference call and, two plays later, Rodgers hit Wilson on the 14-yard score. Despite tight coverage from the Giants' Gemon Green, Rodgers took a quick drop, flicked the ball off his back foot and still was able to zip it past Green's right ear and into Wilson's hands.
The plan coming in, according to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, was for Rodgers to receive "two or three" series of work, then to hand off to Zach Wilson. Officially, Rodgers played nine snaps (Ten if you count the penalty). After his touchdown dime, it was clear his night would be over.
It was an encouraging debut for Rodgers. The next time we'll see him will be Week 1 in a prime-time Monday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.