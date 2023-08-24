Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Arizona began its new era under Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon this offseason with an open mind, allowing Simmons to push for a switch to safety, the same position he'd occupied when he began his collegiate career at Clemson. Instead of unlocking Simmons' potential with the change, it ended with him packing his bags to New York after two preseason games.

Arizona has a bit of a history of this type of frustrating misuse of talented players. Haason Reddick was forced to play inside linebacker early in his career with the Cardinals before finally returning to the proper place -- edge rusher -- in his final season in the desert in 2020. In that last campaign, Reddick broke through for 12.5 sacks. He's posted double-digit sacks in each of the two seasons that have followed for the Panthers and Eagles, respectively.

Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (selected No. 16 overall in 2021) is now the latest switch, moving from linebacker to edge rusher under Gannon. Time will tell us if that was the right decision.

Simmons, however, is out of time in Arizona, and it might be for the best. The Giants have the personnel on their roster to fill out a defense, and don't need to rely on Simmons to do too much. He can occupy a specialist role in coordinator Wink Martindale's notoriously aggressive defense and pressure quarterbacks in a manner that will keep NFC East offensive coordinators (and beyond) up at night.

You can't teach speed. If the Giants don't try to fit Simmons into a prefabricated box, they just might be able to unlock his potential as a defensive weapon.

Head coach Brian Daboll definitely didn't try to assign Simmons a position in the minutes after the trade became public Thursday, telling reporters Simmons has "multiple role potential" with the Giants, per the New York Daily News.