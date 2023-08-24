Around the NFL

Cardinals trading Isaiah Simmons to Giants for 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Published: Aug 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM Updated: Aug 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Isaiah Simmons' well-publicized position change didn't last through the end of the preseason in Arizona.

The Cardinals traded the former first-round selection to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, the team announced on Thursday.

Simmons' tale in Arizona revolved around a lack of fit. The 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year entered the NFL as an obvious tweener at linebacker, but his rare blend of size, speed and athleticism made most personnel executives salivate over the thought of what Simmons could become.

Former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim ended up being the executive willing to take the risk on Simmons' untapped potential when he selected Simmons No. 8 overall in 2020. Keim didn't last long enough to admit failure, but his replacement, GM Monti Ossenfort, quickly acknowledged the Cardinals' past blunder without so much as saying a word.

Related Links

The compensation -- the 2024 seventh-rounder -- did the job for him.

Arizona began its new era under Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon this offseason with an open mind, allowing Simmons to push for a switch to safety, the same position he'd occupied when he began his collegiate career at Clemson. Instead of unlocking Simmons' potential with the change, it ended with him packing his bags to New York after two preseason games.

Arizona has a bit of a history of this type of frustrating misuse of talented players. Haason Reddick was forced to play inside linebacker early in his career with the Cardinals before finally returning to the proper place -- edge rusher -- in his final season in the desert in 2020. In that last campaign, Reddick broke through for 12.5 sacks. He's posted double-digit sacks in each of the two seasons that have followed for the Panthers and Eagles, respectively.

Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (selected No. 16 overall in 2021) is now the latest switch, moving from linebacker to edge rusher under Gannon. Time will tell us if that was the right decision.

Simmons, however, is out of time in Arizona, and it might be for the best. The Giants have the personnel on their roster to fill out a defense, and don't need to rely on Simmons to do too much. He can occupy a specialist role in coordinator Wink Martindale's notoriously aggressive defense and pressure quarterbacks in a manner that will keep NFC East offensive coordinators (and beyond) up at night.

You can't teach speed. If the Giants don't try to fit Simmons into a prefabricated box, they just might be able to unlock his potential as a defensive weapon.

Head coach Brian Daboll definitely didn't try to assign Simmons a position in the minutes after the trade became public Thursday, telling reporters Simmons has "multiple role potential" with the Giants, per the New York Daily News.

Simply, Simmons in a defensive luxury the Cardinals couldn't afford. The thought of using Simmons as a pass rusher with the likes of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, etc. will revive dreams of grandeur that once followed his Clemson film.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium!Learn moreabout NFL+.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks rookie WR Jake Bobo making strong case for roster spot after going undrafted

Seahawks social media wants #MoreBobo. Jake Bobo, an undrafted wide receiver out of UCLA, has gone from training camp fodder to the toast of the Northwest.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

By all accounts, ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ has fit right into the Patriots' culture in his short time with the club. The veteran RB spoke Wednesday about his changing play style and role in New England's offense.
news

Deshaun Watson looking to prove top-10 status again in second season with Browns

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ is no longer named among the elite, best of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If lucky, he squeaks in just outside the top 10 on such offseason lists. Watson accepts he has a lot to prove to return to that level.
news

Dolphins interested in RB trade market up to certain price; calls to Raiders on Josh Jacobs didn't go far

The Dolphins continue to check under every rock for potentially available elite-level running backs. Miami made an exploratory call on Josh Jacobs, but talks didn't go far, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on Sam Howell solidifying QB spot: 'There's not that question mark still'

Finding stability at signal-caller has been an unanswered quandary for Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. He believes he's finally found the answer in Sam Howell, however.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's QB3 demotion: Doesn't mean 'he can't be with us or someone else in the future'

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday night that it was his call to give Trey Lance the day off after news of the quarterback's demotion, while adding he doesn't believe this is necessarily the end of the road for Lance in San Francisco -- or elsewhere. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware to become 23rd member of Cowboys Ring of Honor

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor during the 2023 season, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday. 
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on return to training camp: 'It's all good now, I'm out here'

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Wednesday spoke to reporters for the first time after recently coming off the PUP list, saying he feels "amazing" physically and that his road to get to this point is in the rearview.
news

Tua Tagovailoa responds to analyst's criticism of physique: Keep 'my name out of your mouth'

Tua Tagovailoa typically couches his public comments and chooses his words carefully with the media, but a recent comment from an ESPN analyst has brought out some surprising fire in the Miami Dolphins quarterback on Wednesday.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis informs team he's stepping away from football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is stepping away from football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.