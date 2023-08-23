2023 NFL Preseason, Week 3: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams





STEELERS: Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has shot down talk that No. 2 RB Jaylen Warren could perhaps supplant starter Najee Harris, saying that Harris will remain atop the depth chart. But Warren’s camp and preseason work, including ripping off a 62-yard TD against the Bills, might merit an expanded role after his pleasantly surprising rookie season. He averaged 6.6 touches per game last season but was trusted with more fourth-down carries (two) than Harris (zero) and was more effective per touch. Will Warren get any work in Thursday’s preseason finale at Atlanta? His workload could be telling. He’s almost been given starter’s treatment, with only four preseason carries so far (Harris has two).





FALCONS: Do the Falcons feel good enough about their WR depth after Drake London? It’s a fair question considering they have only one receiver (Mack Hollins) with more than 75 career catches entering this season. Hollins likely will start opposite London, and Scott Miller feels like a natural fit in the slot. But the final WR spots could be very much up for grabs -- with the waiver wire possibly offering reinforcements, too -- with players such as KhaDarel Hodge, Zay Malone, Penny Hart and Josh Ali likely in the mix. I expect more than one of them to treat Thursday’s finale as a Super Bowl of sorts with so much to sort out.