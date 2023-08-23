2024 Senior Bowl watch list reveal: Three things you need to know

3) Top non-QBs on the list. There's a pretty deep well of talent at many positions, but certain spots stand out a bit above the others. For those teams needing offensive-line talent -- there aren't many that don't -- Mobile could be a hotspot next winter.

"It's a good year to need offensive linemen, especially at tackle," Nagy said. "Every team is looking for the bigger bodies, and this is a really deep tackle group.

"We've got about 40 guys we could bring to the game that I think we have draftable grades on that we feel really good about right now."

Some years, Nagy said, that number might be closer to 25. And it's not just the depth that stands out, either -- there are top-tier talents such as Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Duke's Graham Barton, Arizona's Jordan Morgan and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.

And Nagy loves what he's seen from the center group, which is sometimes a tricky position to fill for all-star games.

"It's a really good center class," Nagy said. "I know that's not the sexiest position in the world. But we we've had to manufacture some centers over the last couple of years in terms of -- you know, guys that weren't college centers, guys that were doing it for the first time in Mobile.

"We shouldn't have that issue this year."

Nagy singled out two other really deep positions: defensive tackle and cornerback.

"The interior defensive line class is better than it's been in years," he said. "There are some really good 1- and 3-techniques that are going to be Day 1, Day 2 type of players."

Among the top players in that group: Michigan's Kris Jenkins, Georgia's Nazir Stackhouse, Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton and Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro.

Nagy hasn't quite watched all of the corners yet, he said, but he's really intrigued with what he has seen to this point.

"The deeper I get into the corner group, the more I like it," he said. "That's typically a tough position to get high-end guys that go back for their senior years, but this is going to be a pretty stacked group."

Some players to watch at corner include TCU's Josh Newton, Auburn's DJ James, Notre Dame's Cam Hart, Tulane's Jarius Monroe and Louisville's Jarvis Brownlee Jr.