Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Where he needs to improve: Verse has some issues changing directions in space and bending at the top of his pass rush. He is very explosive and powerful, but some hip and ankle tightness show up in his tape. He has the size and speed to occasionally drop into coverage, but he would struggle to redirect versus athletic tight ends. I don't see this as a major issue. He's going to make his money rushing the quarterback and setting the edge.

Biggest takeaway: There are so many things to love about the way Verse plays the game, but one word shows up more than any other when I study my notes: EFFORT! I jotted it down several times. I highlighted it. I wrote it in all caps. I starred it. It showed up in every game, multiple times. That is the most underrated trait in every great pass rusher. He doesn't play with a governor on his effort. Run or pass, he is always chasing the ball to and through the whistle.

He reminds me of: Ryan Kerrigan. Verse isn't quite as big, but his game closely mirrors Kerrigan's when he was playing at Purdue. It's a combination of power, effort and the ability to finish plays. I can remember watching Kerrigan make chase plays from the opposite side of the field on a consistent basis in his collegiate days. Verse plays with that same relentless motor on every snap. Kerrigan enjoyed an outstanding NFL career, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl, and I believe Verse has that same potential.