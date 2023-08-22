2023 NFL season preview: Ranking all eight divisions

Like Jacksonville, the Detroit Lions are sitting in an enviable position. They have both the belief and the talent to take the crown in a division going through its own transition. The Green Bay Packers are getting used to life with Jordan Love, who is finally succeeding Aaron Rodgers at quarterback three years after being drafted in the first round. There's plenty of optimism about his development, and the Packers might be more dangerous than some anticipate, if a promising defense can dominate. On the other hand, the Minnesota Vikings are going through some noteworthy changes for a team that won the division last season. They've bid farewell to Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Za'Darius Smith, and there was some well-documented tension with edge rusher Danielle Hunter, until he received a sizable one-year bump in pay. Even with Justin Jefferson catching passes, all the good mojo that helped this team win so many close games in 2022 might be absent this fall. That leaves us with the Bears, who are betting heavily on the progress of third-year quarterback Justin Fields. He has more weapons now, including wide receiver DJ Moore. However, we still need to see how far Fields has come as a passer, and whether the Bears' defense can be more effective.