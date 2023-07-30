Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on new one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The Minnesota Vikings and the star pass rusher have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

Minnesota made Hunter available to acquire via trade earlier this summer as part of an effort to turn the roster over toward the future. The new deal retains a key cog in the Vikings defense for at least the 2023 season, and provides Hunter with an opportunity to earn long-term contract next offseason.