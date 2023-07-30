Around the NFL

Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on new one-year deal worth up to $20 million

Published: Jul 30, 2023 at 09:06 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Danielle Hunter isn't going anywhere.

The Minnesota Vikings and the star pass rusher have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

Hunter's new contract includes $17 million fully guaranteed and a no-tag clause, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Minnesota made Hunter available to acquire via trade earlier this summer as part of an effort to turn the roster over toward the future. The new deal retains a key cog in the Vikings defense for at least the 2023 season, and provides Hunter with an opportunity to earn long-term contract next offseason.

Around the NFL will have more on Hunter's new contract soon.

