Around the NFL

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Published: Aug 15, 2023 at 09:49 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Packers quarterback Jordan Love passed his first in-game test of 2023, however small the sample size, completing 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a score in his preseason debut on Friday.

His blindside protector, David Bakhtiari, has been impressed with the overall showing since camp began, though, even as he's intent on a grading curve that takes into account Love's years of learning behind Aaron Rodgers﻿.

"Definitely a higher standard," Bakhtiari told The Jim Rome Show on Tuesday when asked if he was evaluating Love as a first-year quarterback or something more. "He's had three years to understand the math of the offense, which is very fortunate for any first-round quarterback to get to watch and see how a first-ballot Hall of Famer and generational talent and a guy who borderline changed the quarterback position and how it's played. And even the mechanics of even throwing the football. You're able to see that for three years and then now coming in, so yeah, his baseline for me is way higher. 

"I've been very pleased with what I've seen from him. And I think he's also understanding that he's not going to be judged, either, by a first-year quarterback, which is great. I think he's going to be competitive right out of the gate. I've seen his development in practice. I'm really excited to see it translate into the game, and him to get those game time and hours logged in. And really see how he adapts and corrects himself mid-game and game to game."

Related Links

Love exhibited one of the adjustments Bakhtiari is looking for in between his only two drives against the Bengals on Friday. The 24-year-old was to blame for the end of Green Bay's first possession when he rocketed a ball far out of the reach of tight end Luke Musgrave, who was wide open on a third-and-7. It was the lone throw by Love on the night that looked truly poor.

He followed it up by completing the last four passes of his second drive, including a touchdown toss with perfect touch to wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the back of the end zone.

It was exactly the type of course correction Bakhtiari is hoping to see take place when the games start to count during the regular season.

Love playing close to the realm of his 2020 first-round peers, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, as opposed to someone in the first year in charge of an offense, is a big ask -- especially considering none of his wide receivers have played more than two years, and his most experienced tight end, Josiah Deguara, remains on a rookie deal.

But teammates like AJ Dillon and Elgton Jenkins have been singing his praises throughout the offseason, and Bakhtiari feeling optimistic about his new QB after nine years watching Rodgers is surely a positive sign.

"There's a lot of little nuances. A lot of pre-snap reads. There's also certain checks. There's abilities to work cadences and snap counts," Bakhtiari said of what's impressed him most. "A lot of things I've seen Aaron do at a very high level, and seeing the growth from [Love's] rookie year to now is exponential. And that's why I'm excited to go see him execute that in a game. There's so many little things that the fans don't get to see or notice that happen. The game within the game, so to speak. That's what I'm really excited for him, and that's why I definitely don't view him a [first-year] quarterback.

"Not to mention, he can throw the ball and do a lot of things that I've been impressed with. But you also understand that I was watching Aaron every day for a decade. So [Rodgers] would make one jaw-dropping throw at least every practice. It's hard to come off of that, but I'm very pleased with what I've been able to see with him. And at times, I'm like, 'OK, that is a quality throw. That is a quality check. That's a good job, man.' I'm pumped about what I see."

Bakhtiari also recently told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Love provides Green Bay with an athletic quarterback who can move around, compared to Rodgers, who the lineman described as "slow as s---."

It was a joke, but if Love starts out fast and maintains momentum with what he's learned waiting in the wings, the Packers could get serious about making a run at the NFC North.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Chargers DL CJ Okoye on sack in first organized game: 'I have never played football, just magically got a sack'

CJ Okoye arrived to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL International Pathway program on May 4. Just more than three months later, he played a football game for the first time in his life and came away with a sack of a national champion, Stetson Bennett.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects Kayvon Thibodeaux to be 'at the top of everything'

Like most starters, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't suit up for New York's loss to the Lions on Friday. He instead met a challenge handed down to him by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder during practice Monday

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson named starter for 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday.
news

Jets activate Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list; HC Robert Saleh 'very confident' RB is ready for Week 1

The New York Jets activated Breece Hall (knee) off the PUP list on Tuesday, one day after signing Dalvin Cook.
news

Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.: 'I've just gotta make a smarter play' after muffed punt in preseason

Bears' Velus Jones Jr. recognizes the blunder he made in the first preseason game, which recalled the second-year WR's mistakes as a rookie. 
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson compares Trevor Lawrence to past great QBs: 'He's one of those guys'

The Jaguars surprised many in 2022, surging to the AFC South title and winning a Wild Card game in Doug Pederson's first season. They won't sneak up on any opponents in 2023. The key to the Jags taking the next step is quarterback Trevor Lawrence ascending to elite status in Year 2 of Pederson's system. So far, so good.
news

Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dead at 28 as result of motorcycle crash

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 28. 
news

Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal for up to $8.6M with Jets 

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

Prior to the 2023 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet the roster-cut deadline set by the league. Around the NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.