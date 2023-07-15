RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

While Love did have to wait longer than most first-round picks to officially take over as QB1, it's not like the 24-year-old has just been watching from the sidelines the entire time. He's been practicing with the team, working alongside Rodgers, and when Rodgers was unavailable, he stepped in during games, getting valuable snaps to get a feel for NFL play.

And Love made clear strides between his outings in 2021 and 2022. In six games in 2021 (one start) he had a 58.1 completion percentage, averaged 11.4 yards per completion, and had two touchdowns to three interceptions. But last season, Love boosted those numbers to 66.7%, 13.9 yards, and no INTs in four appearances.

"It's one of those things where he has been in the system. You know you never go into a game preparing to be RB2 or QB2, you always go in preparing to be the starter, and whatever happens, you might get thrust into that role," Dillon said. "And there's a couple of times throughout his career already where he's had to step up and he's had to play, and he's done a great job at it."

Dillon also emphasized how impressed he was with the maturity in Love's approach to the drawn-out process, and his own excitement at seeing how his QB can take hold of the opportunity in front of him.