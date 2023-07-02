Is Jordan Love more prepared to take Packers' reins than Aaron Rodgers was?

Love is following a stunningly similar path to Rodgers.

Both were late first-round picks, and just as Rodgers was tasked with following in the cleats of a future Hall of Famer in Brett Favre, so too is Love. Both were also handed the keys to the starting lineup ahead of their fourth seasons.

However, Love has played in more games and thrown more touchdowns in his three years learning the Packers' ropes than Rodgers did as Favre's understudy. Love has seen more game action and started a game in place of Rodgers, something Rodgers didn't do until he was bestowed the QB1 reins.

Obviously, Love's numbers are still merely a sample size, and the 24-year-old remains largely unproven as he aims to maintain a Packers run of celebrated quarterback play. From 1992 through 2022, Favre and Rodgers combined to deliver 19 Pro Bowl selections, 15 division titles, seven MVPs and two Super Bowls.

Rodgers had just three losing campaigns as a starter for Green Bay, but one was his first. In 2008, the Packers were 6-10 with Rodgers throwing a career-high 13 interceptions (though that's hardly a horrible tally). The third losing season for Rodgers came last year, which will likely put more pressure on Love as Titletown residents aren't accustomed to stacking sub-.500 showings.