Green Bay Packers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Jordan Love's comfort and ability to run Matt LaFleur's offense is the keystone to the Packers' entire 2023 season. The quarterback remains a relative unknown entering his fourth pro season, with just one NFL start and 10 total appearances under his belt since Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The coaching staff and Love's teammates have glowed about his improvements as the man this offseason following Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets. Set to run his first training camp as QB1, Love will have all eyes on him.

2) The Packers' receiver room doesn't boast a single player with more than a year of experience. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed promise in their rookie campaigns, possibly portending big second seasons. Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed is in line for a significant role, while Dontayvion Wicks (fifth round) and Grant DuBose (seventh round) should battle for reps. Green Bay also heads to camp with two rookie tight ends, Luke Musgrave (second round) and Tucker Kraft (third round) poised to play a big part. There is talent in this pass-catching corps, but it's mostly untested.

3) Are Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt ready for Year 2 leaps? Walker came on strong at the end of last season but struggled with consistency. Ending the season with an ejection underscored the need for him to make mental strides, but the talent is evident when he diagnoses a play and shoots the gap. Wyatt spent his rookie campaign as a rotational piece, playing fewer than 22 percent of the snaps after being selected in the first round. With Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry gone, Green Bay is counting on Wyatt to be a disruptive playmaker up front.

4) Rashan Gary's status for Week 1 remains up in the air after the pass rusher suffered an ACL tear in Week 9. Gary was noncommittal last month when asked if he'd be ready to start the season. We could get an update on his status during camp. The Packers sorely missed Gary's pass rush late last season, so any further time lost would be significant for Green Bay. Given the injury, we'll keep a close eye on first-rounder Lukas Van Ness during camp. The Packers have brought their edge rushers along slowly in the past -- SEE: Gary -- but will need the rookie to play a big role if Gary's injury lingers.