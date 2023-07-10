Green Bay Packers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC North:
Catch up on the Green Bay Packers' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 21 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|Edge Lukas Van Ness
|Round 1 (No. 13 overall)
|TE Luke Musgrave
|Round 2 (No. 42)
|WR Jayden Reed
|Round 2 (No. 50)
|TE Tucker Kraft
|Round 3 (No. 78)
|LB Colby Wooden
|Round 4 (No. 116)
|QB Sean Clifford
|Round 5 (No. 149)
|WR Dontayvion Wicks
|Round 5 (No. 159)
|LB Karl Brooks
|Round 6 (No. 179)
|K Anders Carlson
|Round 6 (No. 207)
|CB Carrington Valentine
|Round 7 (No. 232)
|RB Lew Nichols III
|Round 7 (No. 235)
|S Anthony Johnson Jr.
|Round 7 (No. 242)
|WR Grant DuBose
|Round 7 (No. 256)
|Additions
|Departures
|DB Tarvarius Moore
|QB Aaron Rodgers
|DB Jonathan Owens
|WR Randall Cobb
|WR Allen Lazard
|TE Robert Tonyan
|DL Jarran Reed
|DL Dean Lowry
|LB Krys Barnes
|S Adrian Amos
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals | 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 11
- Week 2: vs. New England Patriots | 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks | 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- The Packers are one of four teams to open with back-to-back road games. They will play four of their first six games on the road in 2023.
- Jordan Love has never started a game at Lambeau Field; Week 3 vs. New Orleans is set to be the QB's home debut.
- The Packers will play 2022 non-playoff teams in each of their first six games (at Bears in Week 1, at Falcons in Week 2, vs. Saints in Week 3, vs. Lions in Week 4 (on Thursday Night Football), at Raiders in Week 5 (on Monday Night Football), a bye in Week 6, at Broncos in Week 7).
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) Jordan Love's comfort and ability to run Matt LaFleur's offense is the keystone to the Packers' entire 2023 season. The quarterback remains a relative unknown entering his fourth pro season, with just one NFL start and 10 total appearances under his belt since Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The coaching staff and Love's teammates have glowed about his improvements as the man this offseason following Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets. Set to run his first training camp as QB1, Love will have all eyes on him.
2) The Packers' receiver room doesn't boast a single player with more than a year of experience. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed promise in their rookie campaigns, possibly portending big second seasons. Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed is in line for a significant role, while Dontayvion Wicks (fifth round) and Grant DuBose (seventh round) should battle for reps. Green Bay also heads to camp with two rookie tight ends, Luke Musgrave (second round) and Tucker Kraft (third round) poised to play a big part. There is talent in this pass-catching corps, but it's mostly untested.
3) Are Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt ready for Year 2 leaps? Walker came on strong at the end of last season but struggled with consistency. Ending the season with an ejection underscored the need for him to make mental strides, but the talent is evident when he diagnoses a play and shoots the gap. Wyatt spent his rookie campaign as a rotational piece, playing fewer than 22 percent of the snaps after being selected in the first round. With Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry gone, Green Bay is counting on Wyatt to be a disruptive playmaker up front.
4) Rashan Gary's status for Week 1 remains up in the air after the pass rusher suffered an ACL tear in Week 9. Gary was noncommittal last month when asked if he'd be ready to start the season. We could get an update on his status during camp. The Packers sorely missed Gary's pass rush late last season, so any further time lost would be significant for Green Bay. Given the injury, we'll keep a close eye on first-rounder Lukas Van Ness during camp. The Packers have brought their edge rushers along slowly in the past -- SEE: Gary -- but will need the rookie to play a big role if Gary's injury lingers.
5) Is this really a rebuilding year, or is Green Bay being overlooked? Talk of rebuilding has been pervasive in Packerland following the Rodgers trade. With Love taking over an offense featuring a young pass-catching corps, that chatter is natural. However, Green Bay still boasts a good RB duo in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion, along with a defense that, on paper, could carry the club. It all comes down to Love, but dismissing Green Bay in what looks like a wide-open division feels foolhardy.