Detroit Lions NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Published: Jul 10, 2023 at 02:39 PM
Detroit Lions
2022 record: 9-8

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 19 (rookies); July 22 (veterans)
  • Location: Detroit Lions Training Facility | Allen Park, Michigan (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

2023 Draft classSelection
RB Jahmyr GibbsRound 1 (No. 12 overall)
LB Jack CampbellRound 1 (No. 18)
TE Sam LaPortaRound 2 (No. 34)
DB Brian BranchRound 2 (No. 45)
QB Hendon HookerRound 3 (No. 68)
DL Brodric MartinRound 3 (No. 96)
OL Colby SorsdalRound 5 (No. 152)
WR Antoine GreenRound 7 (No. 219)
AdditionsDepartures
RB David MontgomeryRB D'Andre Swift
WR Marvin Jones Jr.RB Jamaal Williams
OL Graham GlasgowWR DJ Chark
OT Germain IfediC Evan Brown
DL Christian CovingtonDL Austin Bryant
CB Emmanuel MoseleyLB Josh Woods
CB Cameron SuttonCB Mike Hughes
DB C.J. Gardner-JohnsonCB Jeff Okudah
K Riley PattersonCB Amani Oruwariye
CB Bobby Price
S DeShon Elliott

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • The Lions will have their most prime-time games (four) since 2015.
  • The Lions are one of five teams to open with back-to-back games versus 2022 playoff teams (Week 1 at Chiefs, Week 2 vs. Seahawks). They are one of three teams (Dolphins, Steelers) who will play their final three regular-season games against 2022 playoff teams (at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings).

-- NFL Research

Subplots To Track

1) Detroit prioritized upgrading its woebegone secondary this offseason, adding corners Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, signing defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and drafting Brian Branch in Round 2. It was clear general manager Brad Holmes desired more versatility from the back end, and he got it. The upgrades to one of the worst secondaries in the NFL are evident on paper. Now we get our first real look at how DC Aaron Glenn plans to deploy the new pieces.

2) The Lions signed David Montgomery and used the No. 12 overall pick on Jahmyr Gibbs, completely remaking the top of the RB room. Jamaal Williams departed for New Orleans, and D'Andre Swift was traded to Philadelphia. But will the new duo represent an obvious upgrade? Gibbs' usage early in camp will be something to track. There has been a lot of chatter about Detroit employing the dynamic rookie across the formation, including lining him up in receiver positions.

3) Jameson Williams is suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s gambling policy, but his work during camp and the preseason will be vital. Williams played in just six games last season coming off an ACL tear and caught only one pass -- a 41-yard touchdown. The young wideout needs the on field-reps he'll get during camp. Detroit is counting on the speedster to open up the offense when he returns from suspension. The preseason reps will be crucial for Williams to hit the ground running in Week 7.

4) Jared Goff enjoyed one of his best seasons under OC Ben Johnson. Can the duo take another step forward together? Johnson displayed an uncanny ability to keep defenses off-balance with his play calling. After interviewing for head-coaching jobs in the offseason, his return to Detroit offers excitement that the offense can be even better in 2023. It all comes down to whether Goff can replicate his stellar campaign, avoid errors and continue to make pinpoint throws to move the offense. Then there is rookie third-round pick Hendon Hooker. The former Tennessee star tore his ACL last year, putting his status for the start of the season in question. After starting to throw this offseason, how much will he be able to do during camp? This season might essentially be a redshirt year for him, but any reps he can get -- whether individual or in team drills -- will help prepare for the future.

5) Will rookie LB Jack Campbell swipe a starting spot? The Lions surprised many by taking an off-ball linebacker in the first round of this year's draft. But Detroit believed the Iowa product was ready to play immediately and would upgrade the middle of the defense. The Lions have made it clear Campbell will have to earn his way to the top of the depth chart. Training camp will be the best chance for the rookie to prove he belongs in the starting lineup, or at least in a rotation for reps.

