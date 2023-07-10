Minnesota Vikings NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) What will life look like without Dalvin Cook? Alexander Mattison is set to take the lead-back role, now that the Vikings have released Cook. Mattison has never handled more than 134 carries in a season since entering the league in 2019. He's in for a big boost in playing time in 2023, but we should expect some sort of rotation to shake out of Minnesota's backfield. Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride will battle for reps during camp.

2) How will Danielle Hunter's situation unfold? The Vikings received trade calls for the pass rusher, who skipped mandatory minicamp last month. Hunter and the Vikings haven't been able to agree on a contract solution, with Hunter due $5.5 million this season. Will the two sides work out a deal before camp begins? Will he be traded? Will he report without a new deal or a new team? It seems like all options are on the table at this point.

3) It will be a pivotal season for Kirk Cousins, who is due to become a free agent next offseason, and the Vikings might be leaning more on the passing game after jettisoning Cook. All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson is the clear go-to target. The question is whether first-round pick Jordan Addison can hit the ground running in his rookie campaign. With Adam Thielen off to Carolina, the Vikings need the rookie to make an immediate impact. Minnesota will be counting on big contributions from tight end T.J. Hockenson in his first full season with the team. K.J. Osborn is a solid target, and Jalen Reagor adds field-stretching ability, but the Vikings need Addison for the passing game to shine in head coach Kevin O'Connell's second season.

4) What will Brian Flores' defense look like, especially with a revamped secondary? Hiring Flores to lead the defense was a coup for Minnesota, particularly after the group struggled last season (28th in points allowed, 31st in yards allowed). The secondary remains the most significant question mark. Byron Murphy Jr. was signed in free agency, and third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon could be in line for a substantial role. Outside of Harrison Smith, the Vikings' secondary is riddled with questions. We'll start to get some answers during camp.