Camp Countdown

Minnesota Vikings NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Published: Jul 10, 2023 at 02:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC North:

Catch up on the Minnesota Vikings' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 record: 13-4

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 23 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
  • Location: TCO Performance Center | Eagan, Minnesota (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

Table inside Article
2023 Draft classSelection
WR Jordan AddisonRound 1 (No. 23 overall)
CB Mekhi BlackmonRound 3 (No. 102)
S Jay WardRound 4 (No. 134)
DL Jaquelin RoyRound 5 (No. 141)
QB Jaren HallRound 5 (No. 164)
RB DeWayne McBrideRound 7 (No. 222)
Table inside Article
AdditionsDepartures
WR Brandon PowellRB Dalvin Cook
TE Josh OliverWR Adam Thielen
DL Dean LowryTE Ben Ellefson
OLB Marcus DavenportTE Irv Smith Jr.
LB Troy ReederDT Dalvin Tomlinson
CB Byron Murphy Jr.Edge Za'Darius Smith
CB Joejuan WilliamsLB Eric Kendricks
CB Kris Boyd
CB Cameron Dantzler
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Duke Shelley
CB Chandon Sullivan

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • The Vikings and Rams are the only teams to start the 2023 season with three straight games against 2022 playoff teams (five teams start with back-to-back games such games). Minnesota plays four of its first five games versus 2022 playoff teams.
  • The Vikings play their final three games against NFC North opponents.

-- NFL Research

Back to top

Subplots To Track

1) What will life look like without Dalvin Cook? Alexander Mattison is set to take the lead-back role, now that the Vikings have released Cook. Mattison has never handled more than 134 carries in a season since entering the league in 2019. He's in for a big boost in playing time in 2023, but we should expect some sort of rotation to shake out of Minnesota's backfield. Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride will battle for reps during camp.

2) How will Danielle Hunter's situation unfold? The Vikings received trade calls for the pass rusher, who skipped mandatory minicamp last month. Hunter and the Vikings haven't been able to agree on a contract solution, with Hunter due $5.5 million this season. Will the two sides work out a deal before camp begins? Will he be traded? Will he report without a new deal or a new team? It seems like all options are on the table at this point.

3) It will be a pivotal season for Kirk Cousins, who is due to become a free agent next offseason, and the Vikings might be leaning more on the passing game after jettisoning Cook. All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson is the clear go-to target. The question is whether first-round pick Jordan Addison can hit the ground running in his rookie campaign. With Adam Thielen off to Carolina, the Vikings need the rookie to make an immediate impact. Minnesota will be counting on big contributions from tight end T.J. Hockenson in his first full season with the team. K.J. Osborn is a solid target, and Jalen Reagor adds field-stretching ability, but the Vikings need Addison for the passing game to shine in head coach Kevin O'Connell's second season.

4) What will Brian Flores' defense look like, especially with a revamped secondary? Hiring Flores to lead the defense was a coup for Minnesota, particularly after the group struggled last season (28th in points allowed, 31st in yards allowed). The secondary remains the most significant question mark. Byron Murphy Jr. was signed in free agency, and third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon could be in line for a substantial role. Outside of Harrison Smith, the Vikings' secondary is riddled with questions. We'll start to get some answers during camp.

5) Is Justin Jefferson's contract extension coming? It's not unusual to see extensions announced before or in the early stages of training camp. Will Jefferson get paid before entering his fourth season? The star receiver has been dynamite since Minnesota drafted him 22nd overall in 2020. In three seasons, Jefferson has generated 4,825 receiving yards on 324 catches with 25 TDs. In 2022 he led the league with 1,809 yards and 128 catches. Due $2.399 million in 2023 and $19.743 million in 2024, Jefferson is underpaid for his production at a premium position. Will the Vikings give him his payday now or later?

Back to top

Related Content

news

Green Bay Packers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Is Jordan Love ready to take over as QB1? Will his young pass-catching corps grow up in a hurry? Kevin Patra examines subplots to track for the Green Bay Packers as training camp approaches ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

Chicago Bears NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Will Justin Fields show improvement through the air? Can Chicago muster a pass rush? Kevin Patra has his eye on those and other storylines as Bears get ready to prepare for the 2023 NFL season in training camp.

news

Detroit Lions NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Will Jared Goff build on his strong performance from last season? How will Detroit's new pieces fit on defense? Kevin Patra takes a look at those questions and other storylines as the Lions prepare for training camp.

news

2022 AFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Texans? Can Matt Ryan lead the Colts back to the playoffs? Will Trevor Lawrence break out in Year 2? What's the biggest question mark for the Titans? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

Will Russell Wilson reach new heights in Denver? How will the Chiefs' new-look receiver corps fare? Are the Raiders set to rise under Josh McDaniels? Did the Chargers make enough upgrades? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the AFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What's on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC East training camp preview: Storylines for Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

With A.J. Brown in town, can Jalen Hurts put his stamp on the Eagles' QB job? Will a new WR1 rise in Dallas? Can Daniel Jones save his Giants career? Is Carson Wentz ready for a new day in Washington? Brendan Walker provides a training camp preview for the NFC East.

news

2022 NFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints

Who wins the Panthers' QB1 job? How will the Saints and Bucs perform under new head coaches? Bobby Kownack provides a training camp preview for the NFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the 49ers, Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks

Are the Rams poised to defend their title? Is Trey Lance ready to take the reins in San Francisco? What's next for the Seahawks after the departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the NFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings

How will the Vikings and Bears look under new coaching staffs? Will the Lions improve in Year 2 under Dan Campbell? Can Aaron Rodgers keep the Packers on top? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the NFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More