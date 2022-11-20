2023 NFL Draft prospect Hendon Hooker suffers season-ending injury in Tennessee loss

Hooker, who had been a leading Heisman Trophy contender for much of the season, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter, fumbling when the non-contact injury occurred.

Now Hooker, who will turn 25 in January, has an uncertain path toward the NFL. Age could be a factor in his evaluation -- he's a couple months older than Chargers QB Justin Herbert -- as could the wide-open looks the explosive Vols offense provided him. But prior to the injury, Hooker's draft stock had been on the rise, perhaps even in the top-50 picture overall.

Hooker might not be able to do much, workout-wise, leading up to next April's draft as he recovers from the ACL tear. The injury now adds one more concern for evaluators when it comes to selecting the talented signal-caller.