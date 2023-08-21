NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- K Eddy Pineiro (groin) is expected to be ready for the regular season and may attempt short field goal tries in Friday's preseason finale versus the Lions, per head coach Frank Reich.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- TE Mitchell Wilcox has been cleared to practice and was activated off the PUP list.
INJURIES
- OT Tytus Howard (hand) is “on the right track” entering the end of the preseason, head coach DeMeco Ryans said, per Houston KPRC's Aaron Wilson. Ryans didn't say if Howard will be ready for Week 1.
INJURIES
- OL Chandler Brewer is in concussion protocol, coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
- OL Josh Wells will miss some time, Pederson said.
PRESEASON
- HC Doug Pederson announced that the plan is still to play starters in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Dolphins.
INJURIES
- QB Mike White is in the concussion protocol and won't play this week, head coach Mike McDaniel announced.
- RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) is considered week-to-week but avoided a severe injury after having defensive lineman fall on him, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
SIGNINGS
- QB James Blackman, per McDaniel
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- OLB Curtis Weaver
INJURIES
- S Jason Pinnock is day to day with a leg injury and won't practice, head coach Brian Daboll announced.
RETIREMENTS
- OLB Brandon Copeland, who started for the Jets from 2018-2019, announced his retirement on Monday, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein. The linebacker spent 10 years in the league and spent time with six organizations, most recently the Ravens in a second stint. Over 85 games played (and 21 starts), Copeland compiled 163 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and eight sacks. His best season came in 2018, when he started 10 games for the Jets and logged 14 QB hits and five sacks.
WAIVER CLAIMS
- CB Rodarius Williams. from the New York Giants.
INJURIES
- WR Russell Gage (knee) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- DL Trevon Coley, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.