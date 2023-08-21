Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 21

Published: Aug 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • K Eddy Pineiro (groin) is expected to be ready for the regular season and may attempt short field goal tries in Friday's preseason finale versus the Lions, per head coach Frank Reich.


ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • TE Mitchell Wilcox has been cleared to practice and was activated off the PUP list.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURIES

  • OL Chandler Brewer is in concussion protocol, coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • OL Josh Wells will miss some time, Pederson said.


PRESEASON

  • HC Doug Pederson announced that the plan is still to play starters in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • QB Mike White is in the concussion protocol and won't play this week, head coach Mike McDaniel announced.
  • RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) is considered week-to-week but avoided a severe injury after having defensive lineman fall on him, per head coach Mike McDaniel.


SIGNINGS

  • QB James Blackman, per McDaniel
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • S Jason Pinnock is day to day with a leg injury and won't practice, head coach Brian Daboll announced. 
New York Jets
New York Jets

RETIREMENTS

  • OLB Brandon Copeland, who started for the Jets from 2018-2019, announced his retirement on Monday, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein. The linebacker spent 10 years in the league and spent time with six organizations, most recently the Ravens in a second stint. Over 85 games played (and 21 starts), Copeland compiled 163 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and eight sacks. His best season came in 2018, when he started 10 games for the Jets and logged 14 QB hits and five sacks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WAIVER CLAIMS


INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

