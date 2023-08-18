Will Anthony Richardson's traits trump lack of experience? Can Jags hit a rare trifecta?

As a former player, I shared the field with a pair of Hall of Fame quarterbacks (Jim Kelly and Brett Favre) and a former MVP (Rich Gannon). As an old-school scout, I worked under the disciples of a Hall of Fame executive (Ron Wolf). And I believe experience matters -- something that is particularly clear when examining the success of QBs who met a set of experience- and expertise-based criteria widely attributed to Bill Parcells:

Be a three-year starter.

Be a senior in college.

Graduate from college.

Start 30 games.

Win 23 games.

Post a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Complete at least 60% of passes.

These guidelines might be too old-school for today's game, but they can help executives and scouts consider factors outside of arm talent, athleticism and physical dimensions.

Some would suggest it's difficult to hold the line on experience requirements for the current generation of quarterback prospects, given the constant turnover at the collegiate level. However, the quarterback situation in San Francisco has put the scouting world at a crossroads when it comes to quarterback evaluations.

After an illustrious tenure at Iowa State that featured 30 wins in 47 career starts, an 81:33 TD-to-INT ratio (2.45:1) and a 67.7% completion rate, Brock Purdy was selected by the 49ers with the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft -- and he went on to thrive, taking the NFL by storm when injuries pushed him onto the field last season.

After a brief (if successful) run at North Dakota State (17-0 as a starter, 30:1 TD-to-INT ratio, 65.4% completion rate), Trey Lance was selected third overall by San Francisco in the 2021 NFL Draft -- and he's struggled since, appearing overwhelmed by the speed and complexity of the pro game while being limited by injuries to four starts in eight appearances over the past two seasons.

Lance's difficulties could foreshadow the challenges that await Richardson as the Colts' new QB1. Richardson was a one-year starter at Florida (13 career starts), logging less-than-impressive numbers across the board (6-7 record, 24:15 TD-to-INT ratio, 54.7% completion rate) before Indianapolis selected him fourth overall in April's draft. But the 6-foot-4, 244-pounder is a rare specimen at the position with 4.43 speed and a 40.5-inch vertical jump, traits that would likely have made him a blue-chip prospect no matter where he lined up on the field.

I have compared the selection of Richardson as a raw prospect to the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to draft Giannis Antetokounmpo, an enormously talented but unskilled basketball prospect who developed into a two-time NBA MVP. While the gambit worked for the Bucks, to my mind, the Colts face long odds in attempting to turn an unproven prospect drafted on potential over production into a quarterback at the pro level.

In high school, it is common to put the best athlete at quarterback to give him a chance to make the most significant impact. With consistent touches as a runner and passer, a five-star athlete can change the game with a few improvisational plays that enable him to "out-athlete" an opponent.