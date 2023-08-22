Around the NFL

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin sustains toe injury Monday night vs. Ravens

Published: Aug 21, 2023 at 09:43 PM
Brenna White
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left Monday night's Week 2 preseason game against the Ravens after suffering an injury to his right big toe, but X-rays were negative, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported.

McLaurin was injured shortly before halftime and left with trainers to the locker room before intermission. He was ruled out for the second half, but it's unlikely he would have played regardless.

McLaurin had three receptions for 39 yards during the first half, all of which went for 13 yards.

Going into his fifth year with Washington, the 2019 NFL Draft third-round pick and Commanders WR1 is expected to play a big role again in this year's offense. With young quarterback Sam Howell having won the starting job, McLaurin will be one of his top targets, along with receivers Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel.

McLaurin is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and his third straight campaign with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

