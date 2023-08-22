Commanders' Ron Rivera: QB Sam Howell did 'exactly what we were expecting' against Ravens

Howell had a few rough reps -- like all green QBs -- including taking a couple of sacks. However, as he has all offseason, he immediately bounced back from those bad plays. On Washington's opening drive, he took a bad sack, turning a second-and-2 into a third-and-15 when he should have gotten the ball out. He erased the error with a dart the next play over the middle for 16 yards to tight end Cole Turner. And the drive marched on.

Howell admitted that he must clean up some of those issues as we head toward games that count toward the 2023 record.

"I just think offensively, I think we did some good things, put some good drives together," he said. "Obviously, there's some stuff to clean up, some sacks, both I think. I don't know how many sacks we had, maybe two, I think, and they were both my fault, so I got to do a better job with that stuff. We'll clean it up. But, we made some plays, you know, a lot of guys made some plays and we got good work with a two-minute drill, which was successful for us. So, there was a lot of good that came out of there."

Thus far, it's hard not to like Howell's development after getting just one game last season. When Rivera first noted in the spring that the second-year signal-caller would start the offseason as QB1, it felt like a placeholder. Not so fast. Howell has taken the chance and run away with the gig.

"I thought how he handled the stage last year against Dallas was one of the reasons we feel confident in who he is," Rivera said. "And then we saw him perform today. We saw him perform last week. There's a lot of reason to be optimistic, but again, we still have a long way to go with a lot of things to learn, grow, and develop. I think Eric and what the offensive staff is doing on that side of the ball has been really terrific. It's exciting. It really is. I think it's infectious because I do think it impacts our defensive players as well."