Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

Rivera noted that he wanted to wait until after joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens to name Howell the starter. The news comes after Rivera declined to name Howell the starter earlier in the week, saying at the time he needed to discuss it with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and QB coach Tavita Pritchard.

"I think after the first practice against Baltimore, that was kind of the high-water mark for me in terms of having to see him show us that he is capable of doing the things that we need him to do," Rivera said on Friday, via The Post. "It was a very good day. There were a lot of positive things that came out of it and watching the tape. … I kept thinking to myself, 'That's what I wanted to see.' "

The news culminates months of Rivera praising Howell's progress but keeping the door open that the Commanders could go with veteran Jacoby Brissett under center.

Howell entered the offseason with the lead for the QB1 gig. It was the former Tar Heel's job to lose. He didn't stumble.

"I wanted to let Jacoby know that this wasn't about what he didn't do," Rivera explained. "This was about what Sam did."

The second-year quarterback impressed the club this offseason with his decision-making, improvement getting through his reads and overall play. Howell's athleticism gives the Commanders' offense more diversity and allows the QB to escape the pocket when protection breaks down.