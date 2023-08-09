Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'I put my foot in my mouth' with Eric Bieniemy comments

On Tuesday, Rivera said certain offensive players have struggled to adapt to Bieniemy's coaching style. On Wednesday, he noted that every coach has a different approach.

"As I've said many times since I've hired Eric, I love the overall message that he gave to the team his first day, and that was basically we've got to learn to be comfortable when we're uncomfortable," Rivera said. "And I think what's happened is for those guys on that side of the ball, things are uncomfortable. There's been a lot of change, and the entire way of doing things has changed on the offensive side. Change is hard, and I've always encouraged our players to have great dialogue and build relationships with our staff. Since those conversations took place with Eric and the players, I've seen the improvements, and I can honestly say the last couple of practices probably have been the best of training camp, which I think is great. To me, that displays the team is beginning to embrace the message and approach to how he does things and how we want things done."

Rivera's comments Tuesday included comparing Bieniemy's approach and how defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio handles his side of the ball. Rivera clarified that he wasn't trying to pit the two against each other.

"I was just trying to convey that we all have our own way of doing things," he said Wednesday, "and neither one's better than the other."

The 61-year-old played nine seasons with the Chicago Bears (1984-1992) under Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan. He compared Bieniemy's style to those former coaches.

"I've probably played for two of the toughest throwback guys that you could have, and to me, Eric is a little bit of a throwback," he said.

It's normal for players to take time to adjust to a different coaching style and even gripe about the changes during the rigors of training camp. But moving forward, the Commanders believe everything will smooth out as we hit the 2023 campaign.