Eric Bieniemy admits his intensity has required Commanders to adjust in camp

A change in staff will always present differences from past to present, to which players must adjust. Coaches don't come from central casting; each arrives with their own unique path, filled with experiences and lessons that often show in their style. Bieniemy's, to which Rivera alluded, comes from decades spent in the game as a star running back at the University of Colorado and a nine-year NFL veteran, and then as a coach with 23 years of experience between collegiate and NFL stops.

Bieniemy matured in a different era of football as a player and young assistant. He's been around the game for decades. His style isn't going to mesh with today's group of players effortlessly, but as one of his former star pass catchers was quick to point out on social media, it's worth following Bieniemy's lead.

"Man there is no other coach that has your back like EB!!" former Chiefs and current Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill posted Tuesday. "Take that coaching and get better we all been through … it's tough but I promise you it will make you better."

Bieniemy has heard the complaints and isn't stubbornly ignoring them, but he's also not going to transform into a coach who spends individual periods resting and chatting when there's work to accomplish. This is, after all, a Washington team that is attempting to dig itself out of the bottom half of last year's offensive rankings.

"First of all, one thing I am, I'm an open book and I always invite players in, but also too, as I've gone through this process, yes, I am intense," Bieniemy admitted Tuesday. "One thing they do appreciate is this: I'm always going to be upfront and I'm always going to be honest.

"Just like I stated when I first got here: We've all got to get uncomfortable to get comfortable. There's some new demands and expectations that I expect. I expect us to be the team that we're supposed to be. It's not gonna be easy, and everybody ain't gonna like the process. But when it's all said and done with, my job is to make sure that we're doing it the right way.