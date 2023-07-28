Around the NFL

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 'Night and day' difference in how he feels going into Year 2

Published: Jul 28, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

It's been 11 months to the day since Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted carjacking, and the Commanders running back said Friday morning that he's constantly grateful for those who supported him during that time.

"I'm very grateful," he said, via team transcripts. "It's not a day that I wake up and I'm not thankful and appreciative for everybody that was in my corner from the time everything happened to this point. I make sure I let everybody know every chance I get how much I appreciate them and how much I appreciate being here."

Robinson was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds to his leg and hip during as a victim of an Aug. 28 shooting. But with an impressive recovery turnaround, Robinson returned to practice on Sept. 14 and made his NFL debut in Week 5.

Splitting time for most of the season with Antonio Gibson, Robinson still finished as Washington's leading rusher despite missing time, accumulating 797 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 12 appearances (nine starts), including a game-winning TD reception in his second game back versus the Bears.

Related Links

But Robinson on Friday said he never fully felt like himself in 2022, as the lingering effects of his injuries kept him from playing at the high level he expects. Now, feeling fully healthy heading into the 2023 season, Robinson said it's a "night and day" difference and that he's feeling "like myself more and more every day."

"From the time I stepped back on the field, I was dealing with all kinds of things going on in my body, you know from the incident I had, all type of things going on in my knee, everything going on in my hip. There wasn't one time I felt like Brian Robinson," he said. "So, people should expect a lot of great things to come when you compare all the things I did while I was limping around all year last year."

Robinson is expected to retain a role as the RB1 this season, and wants to advance his game by showing he can provide multiple options out of the backfield for his quarterback, saying that he doesn't want to be "one-dimensional."

"If you want me to run routes, you want me to catch the ball, I can do that. If you need me to run power, I can do that," Robinson said. "The biggest thing for me, I just don't want to be one dimensional and I don't want to be just a power back. I want to be able to run routes, run down the field, catch the ball with soft hands and continue to grow my game."

And his coaches are seeing the work Robinson is putting in, with running backs coach Randy Jordan saying that the 24-year-old is proving that he can be exactly what the Commanders were looking for when they drafted him in the third round of the 2022 draft.

"He's everything what I thought he would be and probably more," Jordan said on Friday, via ESPN. "The biggest thing is you see his confidence in his leg when he's making cuts. His explosion, initial quickness is better than it's been.

"...When you look at what he's done from what he went through as a player -- not only the physical part but the mental toughness it takes to come back... I'm excited to see what he can do with a full season."

Related Content

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks' with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss "several weeks" due to a calf strain, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday afternoon.

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair in his left knee on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens: Expect to see more downfield shots on offense this season

Steelers wide receiver George Pickens told reporters on Friday that people should expect to see more downfield shots from Pittsburgh on offense this season.

news

Seahawks, CB Devon Witherspoon agree to terms on rookie contract, ending holdout

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon has agreed to terms on a four-year, $31.86 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

With a scheduled visit to the New York Jets on his calendar, free-agent running back Dalvin Cook said this could be his one and only visit, as the chances are "pretty high" he signs with Gang Green.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson focused on Super Bowl aspirations, not contract

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract extension, but the All-Pro recently said that his focus is on the field and his dreams of reaching a Super Bowl.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox has high hopes for teammate DT Jordan Davis in 2023: 'You can see the growth'

Eagles DT Jordan Davis is catching the eye of veteran teammate Fletcher Cox, who says the second-year disruptor is on the brink of a breakout season after arriving to training camp in great shape.

news

Odell Beckham arrives to Ravens camp with physique built for long season: 'I've been working hard'

Odell Beckham Jr. arrived to ravens training camp looking like a bigger, stronger version of himself, and the veteran WR says it's the product of a

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says RB comments not aimed at Jonathan Taylor, adds no contract talks have occurred thus far

A day after opining that running backs' calls for another negotiation of pay were unsuitable, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay underscored that his social media comments were not directed at Indy back Jonathan Taylor. However, in doing so in comments made to ESPN, Irsay revealed Thursday that no contract talks have been had with Taylor, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More