Around the NFL

Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 06:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The celebratory scenes outside FedEx Field on Friday could have come from a major motion picture -- or perhaps, a Super Bowl parade.

Commanders fans weren't celebrating a victory, though. Washington gathered to commemorate an official change in ownership of its beloved football franchise and, with it, a reason to believe again in the Commanders.

Years of controversies and distractions cast a cloud over the club, and it wasn't until NFL owners approved the sale of the Commanders from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris that the cloud dissipated. Coach Ron Rivera was there through it all and had the chance to share his feelings Tuesday.

"I think it's pretty exciting. You can already feel the impact," Rivera said. "A lot of it has to do with, really, just the reaction from the fanbase more so than anything else. I think our guys have also felt it; they felt it, again from the reaction of the fanbase."

Friday's introductory news conference was typical of any ownership change, an event with a special air to it. The pep rally that followed, though, illustrated just how much Commanders fans wanted this transfer of power to happen.

Rivera, for one, feels as relieved as he is energized by the start of a new era in the nation's capital.

"A lot of it I think has to do with the feeling that so many people are behind us," Rivera said. "It was … it was different, having to deal with stuff outside of football. Now it's about football. Like I said, we're gonna focus in on what's important to us and that's playing the game. I'm fired up about that, I am."

Related Links

As far as football is concerned, Rivera could be coaching for his job. Washington hasn't found the success most franchises would expect since he took over, and the new ownership could end up preferring a coach of their own choosing.

For now, Rivera knows all he can do is coach to the best of his ability. The rest will take care of itself. And most importantly, he's happy to be able to stick to football after years of taking questions regarding off-field matters that were completely out of his control.

"I did every time I came in and had to answer your questions that weren't football-related what it would be like just talking about football," Rivera said when asked if he ever wondered what it would be like to just coach his team, and not worry about off-field matters. "And that's what's exciting about it for me personally.

"The last few years, I honestly felt more like a manager. Trying to manage things and stuff like that. And try to keep everybody on task and on focus, in terms of the game."

Rivera and the rest of the football world knew a sale would likely happen at some point during the offseason. But until the owners' votes were counted, no one could be certain.

Now, that's all behind them. It's time for Rivera to do the single job he was hired to fulfill: Lead the Commanders to success -- and perhaps preserve his employment, too.

"Oh, most certainly. I've got a lot to prove," Rivera said. "I really do think we've put ourselves in a really good position. I think we're a good young football team with some key veterans in key positions, and now is the opportunity to go. And yeah, I do feel that I want to prove some stuff."

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 90-81: Tua Tagovailoa among first three Dolphins on list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa from Nos. 90-81?

news

Justin Herbert, Chargers agree to five-year, $262.5 million extension

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ex-Cowboys kicker Brett Maher signs with Broncos

Brett Maher's historic playoff meltdown wasn't enough to prevent him from getting a new job opportunity. The former cowboys kicker signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, per the league wire.

news

Cowboys agree to terms with CB Trevon Diggs on five-year, $97 million contract extension

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with cornerback Trevon Diggs on a five-year, $97 million extension that could become worth up to $104 million with incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

news

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys' camp; Jerry Jones 'urgent' to win Super Bowl with current group

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin, a member of the Madden "99 Club" and one of the best interior linemen in the NFL, hasn't shown up for the start of training camp as he seeks a new deal.

news

49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) has been cleared for practice ahead of training camp, while defensive end Nick Bosa is not expected to be with the team at the start of camp as he seeks a new contract.

news

Matthew Slater: Last couple of seasons have not 'been fun' for Patriots

Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater acknowledged on Tuesday that the past few season have not "been fun," but Slater told reporters he feels the team is heading in the right direction as the 2023 season approaches.

news

Denver Broncos reveal all-white 'snowcapped' alternate helmet

On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos revealed its new all-white "snowcapped" alternate helmet that will be worn for two games during the 2023 NFL season.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney undergoes knee surgery, status for Week 1 in doubt

Kanas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery that day to clean up cartilage in his knee

news

Patriots CB Jack Jones expected to practice during training camp amid legal issues

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to participate in training camp practice amid his current legal situation, New England head coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Tuesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur 'really excited' to see QB Jordan Love play preseason

With training camp underway, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says he's "really excited" to see quarterback Jordan Love play in the preseason.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More