Ron Rivera excited to focus on football following Commanders sale, but has 'a lot to prove'

As far as football is concerned, Rivera could be coaching for his job. Washington hasn't found the success most franchises would expect since he took over, and the new ownership could end up preferring a coach of their own choosing.

For now, Rivera knows all he can do is coach to the best of his ability. The rest will take care of itself. And most importantly, he's happy to be able to stick to football after years of taking questions regarding off-field matters that were completely out of his control.

"I did every time I came in and had to answer your questions that weren't football-related what it would be like just talking about football," Rivera said when asked if he ever wondered what it would be like to just coach his team, and not worry about off-field matters. "And that's what's exciting about it for me personally.

"The last few years, I honestly felt more like a manager. Trying to manage things and stuff like that. And try to keep everybody on task and on focus, in terms of the game."

Rivera and the rest of the football world knew a sale would likely happen at some point during the offseason. But until the owners' votes were counted, no one could be certain.

Now, that's all behind them. It's time for Rivera to do the single job he was hired to fulfill: Lead the Commanders to success -- and perhaps preserve his employment, too.