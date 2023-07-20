Around the NFL

NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris group

Jul 20, 2023
NFL owners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise to a partnership led by Josh Harris from former owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, the league announced.

Harris, who co-owns multiple professional sports teams, entered into a purchase agreement with the Snyders on May 12 for a league-record price of $6.05 billion.

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. "Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

"I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of -- and to making positive contributions in the community."

Harris said during Thursday's news conference that "as a lifelong Washington football fan" he was excited by the opportunity to lead the franchise and make a difference on and off the field.

"This franchise is part of who I am, and who I've become as a person. But being a fan is not enough," Harris said. "To be successful, we understand that we need to win championships, have a positive impact on the community, and great incredible memories and experiences for our fan base, much as I had as a youth growing up in Washington."

"To our team and our incredible fan base in Washington, a new era of Washington football is here. It's time to get to work."

The agreement was subject to NFL approval by a vote of at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners. Initially, there was thought that ownership could vote on the sale during May's Spring League Meeting in Minnesota, however, the complicated nature of the sale required more time for the league's finance committee to sign off on the agreement and schedule Thursday's Special League Meeting.

The league also announced on Thursday the findings of an investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White into allegations of workplace misconduct and potential unlawful financial conduct made against Snyder and the team by former employees of the Commanders. White's investigation sustained a former team employee's allegation of sexual harassment by Snyder, as well as an allegation by a former Commanders executive of "deliberate underreporting of NFL revenues" by the team.

The league fined Snyder $60 million as a result of White's findings and in resolution of all outstanding matters. Snyder also recently settled lawsuits with Maryland and the District of Columbia over fans' season-ticket deposit money.

"The conduct substantiated in Ms. White's findings has no place in the NFL," Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. "We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL's values."

White's investigation came after the league's initial independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson's firm, which found Washington's workplace culture to be toxic. Snyder and the team were fined $10 million in July 2021, and the league said he turned day-to-day operations over to his wife, Tanya, but no written report of Wilkinson's findings was released.

The NFL hired White to lead the investigation in February 2022 after Snyder was accused of sexual misconduct by a former team employee during a congressional roundtable. Snyder denied the allegations.

In 24 seasons under Snyder's ownership, the Commanders posted a 164-220-2 record with six playoff appearances. Washington last made the playoffs following the 2020 regular season and last won a playoff game following the 2005 regular season.

