Former Commanders owner Dan Snyder to pay NFL $60M following Mary Jo White investigation

"I think the findings speak for themselves, we had an obligation to release those publicly, and we did, we shared those with the ownership today and had a full discussion of that," Goodell told reporters following the conclusion of Thursday's Special League Meeting. "The findings do speak for themselves in both cases, particularly with Ms. Johnston, it's inappropriate, it's wrong, and it doesn't match our values."

Separately, Friedman alleged to the House Oversight Committee in March 2022 that the team had "repeatedly and deliberately omitted NFL ticket sales revenue from reports that were sent to the league," per White's report, in an effort to retain revenue that should be shared with other teams.

White's investigation identified "approximately $11 million in revenues" that the team appeared to have "improperly shielded from sharing, to the extent required by NFL policies." White also identified in her report "additional ticket, parking, license, and other revenues that were transferred from an account that held shareable football-related revenues into non-shareable accounts."

The investigation, however, "neither found, nor ruled out" that Snyder "directed or personally participated in the improper shielding of revenues." It also did not find that Snyder "was aware of or participated in the failure to share revenues from security deposits" as required by the league.

Snyder and the Commanders previously had denied the allegations made by Johnston and Friedman in 2022. Snyder "reiterated his denials of Ms. Johnston's allegations of sexual harassment" when interviewed as part of White's investigation and "purported to have little knowledge or recollection of any substantive information relevant to the financial issues," according to the report.

The report also stated that Snyder "refused to be interviewed" for nearly a year, and "when he did finally agree to an interview, he declared that it would be limited to one hour."