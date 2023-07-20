Findings and outcome of Mary Jo White's investigation into Commanders announced

The NFL today released the findings of the independent investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and her colleagues from Debevoise & Plimpton into allegations of misconduct and financial improprieties made by former employees of the Washington Commanders.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed Ms. White as the independent investigator immediately following allegations against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder made by former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston at a Congressional roundtable in February 2022.

The Commissioner expanded Ms. White's review in April 2022 to include alleged financial misconduct at the club, after those allegations were first raised before a Congressional committee.

Ms. White and her colleagues conducted a comprehensive and independent investigation over 17 months that included interviews with dozens of witnesses, sometimes on multiple occasions, a review of over 10,000 documents, and assistance from a team of forensic accountants.

"We appreciate the diligence, thoroughness and professionalism of Ms. White and her team throughout this process," said Commissioner Goodell. "We pledged to share her findings publicly and are doing so today."