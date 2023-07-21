Josh Harris and Co. can begin cleanup job in Washington as Dan Snyder's failed ownership ends

Snyder, who bought the team he grew up rooting for in 1999 for $800 million, walks away with more than $6 billion. It is hard to stomach how handsomely he is profiting after the misery he inflicted on so many, especially the dozens of women who worked for him and came forward to detail their experiences, including those who did so in The Washington Post, kicking off the investigations that helped pave the road to the end of his time as owner. Ultimately, it is a price worth paying to cut off Snyder from the only reason anybody paid attention to him.

With the release of White's findings, the NFL is nearing the conclusion of Snyder's 24-year reign over the Washington Commanders, which was a failure on the field and off, with an absence of victories, enterprise, professionalism and morality.

No other owner was simultaneously so bad at business and so personally odious, driving what was once one of the most esteemed franchises in American sports into the ground in result and reputation, alienating fans, employees, business partners, sponsors and former players along the way. In 24 seasons, Washington went to the playoffs just six times -- twice under Joe Gibbs, whose return was one of Snyder's few good ideas. Snyder hired and fired coaches, sank millions into past-their-prime stars and led a franchise that even repeatedly, incredibly, botched tributes to the slain safety Sean Taylor.

In recent years, with seating capacity at FedExField reduced to around 62,200, the few fans who still went to games in the increasingly decrepit stadium chanted for him to sell the team. For those fans, after the losses and humiliations, there is reason to celebrate. The NFL is celebrating, too. It excised its most corrosive figure and can now look forward to the rebirth of one of its most iconic franchises. As Goodell introduced Harris to the media following the vote, there was, notably, no fond look back at Snyder's tenure, as there had been a year ago when the league lauded the contributions of the Denver Broncos' former owner Pat Bowlen as the team was sold to the Walton-Penner group. In fact, Goodell did not speak of Snyder at all until he was asked directly about White's findings. The story of Snyder's era is a book the NFL was happy to slam shut.

For Harris and his group, though, this marks the beginning of a massive clean-up effort. Harris grew up in the area and was a fan of the team. In his opening remarks, he rhapsodized about walking to the old RFK Stadium, about rooting for Sonny Jurgensen and Art Monk, about remembering what the team used to mean to the region. Those days are long over, though.

"Emotionally, it's a huge day," Harris said in an interview with NFL Network. "It's very exciting. Who would have thought growing up in Chevy Chase, a middle class kid, having the opportunity to own your hometown franchise and lead it hopefully into a great place. It's emotionally exciting, but I'll be sleepless thinking about what I've got to do."

The franchise ranked dead last in a player survey conducted by the NFL Players Association, earning low marks for everything from how player families are treated to locker room facilities to the training staff and travel arrangements. The headquarters in suburban Virginia is badly outdated by current NFL standards, and players even complained about a lack of warm water and adequate drainage in the locker room.

And the stadium situation is urgent. Harris is likely to receive warm welcomes from political leaders in Washington, Maryland and Virginia, all of whom shunned Snyder's attempts to work out a stadium deal near the end. Harris conceded that the stadium process will be a long one. Changes will be made to FedExField to try to improve the situation there, but the Commanders are essentially starting over in pursuit of a new stadium.