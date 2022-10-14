Around the NFL

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. scores game-winning TD 46 days after being shot

Published: Oct 14, 2022 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A mere 46 days after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first career NFL touchdown in the Commanders' 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Following a Bears fourth-quarter muffed punt inside the 10-yard-line, Robinson took two totes to score his first TD. On the first, he plowed five yards with the help of a big block by quarterback Carson Wentz on linebacker Roquan Smith. Then the running back blasted his way to pay dirt from the 1-yard-line for the game-winning score.

Robinson was hospitalized on Aug. 28 after sustaining two gunshot wounds during an attempted carjacking. He quickly returned, however, joining practice on Sept. 14 and making his debut in Week 5. On Thursday night, he helped spearhead a big Washington win.

"It was tough. I just had to keep my head high and focus on what I really want in my life," he said on the Prime Video postgame set, via CNN. "I want to be a football player, I wanted to get back on the football field so I did everything I needed to do in my power, strength-wise, mentally-wise to get myself back on the field.

"And I'm so thankful for this training staff and to everybody (in the locker room) for just helping me, pushing me everyday, giving me the extra motivation on the days I didn't have it, just keeping me grounded to get out here with my team."

Robinson's recovery is a remarkable feat for the Alabama product. After getting his feet wet last week, the rookie took over the lead-back role in Chicago, earning 17 carries for 60 yards and the game-winning score.

