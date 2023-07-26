Commanders QB Sam Howell couldn't 'care less' about outside opinions on his chances of success

Head coach Ron Rivera has yet to officially anoint a starting quarterback, saying he likes having a competition there, even if at least one of the Commanders’ receivers believes Howell eventually will win the job.

Howell also said he believes he has "total command of the offense" and has "made a lot of strides" while learning Bieniemy's system, crediting QB coach Ken Zampese for the extra time he spent with Howell behind the scenes last season.

"I was with (Zampese) all last year, and he spent extra time with me, before practice, after practice, getting extra reps and really working on my feet, so it's a credit to him," Howell said. "And in the offseason I just tried to do the same stuff, and I feel like I've gotten a lot better, and I feel very comfortable with where I'm at."

The Commanders have three preseason games and joint practice sessions with the Baltimore Ravens to figure out who will start Week 1, when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Howell said he'll make the most of his chances to win the job but knows that the clock is ticking.