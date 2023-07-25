NFL training camp: Ten most intriguing position battles to track in 2023

Isaiah Hodgins vs. Darius Slayton vs. Parris Campbell vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Jalin Hyatt vs. Jamison Crowder vs. Cole Beasley





The addition of tight end Darren Waller immediately brings pop to the Giants' passing attack, but how the WR room shakes out is anyone's guess entering camp. Hodgins came on strong at the end of the season. Slayton stretches the field and views himself as a WR1. Campbell finally stayed healthy for a solid last campaign in Indy. Shepard is dynamic when healthy but is coming off an ACL tear. Robinson showed flashes as a rookie but played in just six games before suffering an ACL tear of his own. Hyatt is a third-round pick with upside. Crowder can be a veteran utility man. The recent addition of Beasley offers another slot option who worked in head coach Brian Daboll's offense during Daboll's time as offensive coordinator in Buffalo. It's a deep group, but one without a true apparent alpha. Camp and preseason action will reveal how snaps are shared and who makes the cut.