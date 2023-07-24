Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2023: Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young lead the pack

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall





The Panthers very quietly did a solid job of plugging holes along the offensive line and at the skill positions so Young won't have to fight the fight empty-handed. New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown comes over from the Rams and will certainly utilize Miles Sanders to help reduce the turbulence Young faces as a rookie, but the first overall pick is more than capable of extending plays and creating positive yards outside of structure. His patience and poise should make him the most pro-ready quarterback in this class; playing in the relatively weak NFC South could provide additional win opportunities if he can click with his receivers.