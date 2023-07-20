Around the NFL

Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for speeding, reckless driving

Published: Jul 20, 2023 at 02:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving early Thursday morning after he was pulled over for going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

Police said Addison was the driver of a Lamborghini Urus that was observed speeding on I-94 in Saint Paul just after 3 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The incident remains an open investigation, police said.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement obtained by NFL.com.

Addison, 21, was selected No. 23 overall by the Vikings in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the fourth receiver taken. A consensus All-American in 2021, Addison played two years at Pittsburgh and one at USC, totaling 219 catches for 3,134 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns overall.

This season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound wideout is projected as a starting receiver in Minnesota's offense across from All-Pro pass catcher Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn.

Vikings rookies are slated to report to training camp on Sunday, July 23.

