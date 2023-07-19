'Top 100 Players': Who is the best of the best? Ranking all nine No. 1s in series history

I've said it for years: Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback in NFL history. So, why is he No. 4 on this list?





Well, for one thing, each of the quarterbacks ranked above him has rings -- plural -- as opposed to Rodgers' singular ornament. Is that entirely Rodgers' fault? Nope. I wish the Packers had done more to support him during his Titletown tenure. Fortunately, now the 39-year-old has a legit chance to make a run at another Lombardi Trophy with a new franchise that's starving for postseason glory.





Having missed the playoffs in each of the last 12 seasons, the Jets have the longest postseason drought of any team in America's four major professional sports. But don't let that fool you: With Rodgers taking over under center, this upstart team is ready for takeoff. The veteran quarterback is already smitten with his top receiver -- reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson -- and New York has other potent playmakers for Rodgers to utilize, especially if RB Breece Hall makes a smooth recovery from ACL surgery. Meanwhile, Robert Saleh's defense was a top-five unit in 2022, and assuming everything gets worked out on the contract front with All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, the group could be even better in 2023. Take all that into account, and I won't be surprised if Rodgers does indeed win a second ring. Or ties Peyton Manning's NFL record of five MVPs. You betting against this guy, with a chip on his shoulder to prove he can thrive in the media capital of the world?