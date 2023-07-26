Top 10 cornerbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

Throughout his career, Ramsey has been asked to do so much on the back end, whether in playing man, zone or the "Star" position. As a crucial part of premier defenses in Jacksonville and Los Angeles during his first seven years as a pro, Ramsey ranks in the top six among cornerbacks in several major categories during this span, stuffing the stat sheet with 452 tackles (first), 21 tackles for loss (tied for fourth), 92 passes defensed (third) and 19 interceptions (sixth). The three-time first-team All-Pro now joins a talented Dolphins unit after an offseason trade and should generate more eye-popping production opposite Xavien Howard (I'll get to him in a minute). Ramsey has been at his best throughout his career when given the assignment of shutting down No. 1 receivers -- from Julio Jones to Antonio Brown, DK Metcalf, DeAndre Hopkins and more -- thanks to his size, physical play, versatility and a leaping ability that is almost unmatched at the position.