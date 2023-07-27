Top 10 running backs entering the 2023 NFL season

We're still waiting for more clarity on Kamara's availability this season in regard to his off-field issues, but I'm here to discuss what he can do on the field. The explosive, tackle-breaking playmaker is clearly a vital part of New Orleans' offense, with the Saints going 3-7 in games without him since he was drafted in 2017 (including 0-4 in 2021 and 0-2 in '22). I've talked to my brother -- new Saints quarterback Derek Carr -- a lot this offseason about this new chapter, and he's told me numerous times that Kamara is uncoverable one-on-one out of the backfield. Kamara's rare agility and athleticism make him so dynamic with the ball in his hands that it's not at all surprising that he's had 1,300-plus scrimmage yards in each of his six seasons, the longest streak of any active player.