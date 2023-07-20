NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- K Michael Badgley is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco told reporters he will "absolutely" be ready for Week 1. Pacheco underwent shoulder and hand surgeries this offseason.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall is "in good shape" in his recovery from his season-ending knee injury, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Saleh said Hall hit 23 mph while running at Thursday's practice and the team will "slow play" his return: "When he's ready, he's ready." Hall was placed on the active/PUP list on Wednesday.
- WR Randall Cobb should be taken off the PUP list in a few days, Saleh said.
- TE C.J. Uzomah should be taken off the PUP list in a few days, per Saleh.
- OT Mekhi Becton is "full steam ahead," Saleh said. Becton missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a right knee injury.
- S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot) will be out a couple weeks, per Saleh. Bernard-Converse was placed on the active/PUP list on Wednesday.