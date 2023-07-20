Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 20

Published: Jul 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM Updated: Jul 19, 2023 at 05:29 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

ROSTER CUTS

  • K Michael Badgley is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • RB Isiah Pacheco told reporters he will "absolutely" be ready for Week 1. Pacheco underwent shoulder and hand surgeries this offseason.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall is "in good shape" in his recovery from his season-ending knee injury, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Saleh said Hall hit 23 mph while running at Thursday's practice and the team will "slow play" his return: "When he's ready, he's ready." Hall was placed on the active/PUP list on Wednesday.
  • WR Randall Cobb should be taken off the PUP list in a few days, Saleh said.
  • TE C.J. Uzomah should be taken off the PUP list in a few days, per Saleh.
  • OT Mekhi Becton is "full steam ahead," Saleh said. Becton missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a right knee injury.
  • S Jarrick Bernard-Converse (foot) will be out a couple weeks, per Saleh. Bernard-Converse was placed on the active/PUP list on Wednesday.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco 'absolutely' will be 100% for Week 1, aims for 1,000-yard season

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco avoided being placed on the team's PUP list to start training camp, and he emphatically said on Thursday that he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Lions.

Indianapolis Colts unveil new 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts on Thursday unveiled a new alternate uniform that features a first for the storied franchise: a black helmet.

Bengals to induct Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson into Ring of Honor during Week 3 game vs. Rams

Cincinnati announced Thursday that quarterback Boomer Esiason and receiver Chad Johnson will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Monday Night Football game against the Rams on Sept. 25.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce joins 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for fourth time

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the latest player to join the Madden NFL 24 "99 Club" on Thursday.

Falcons' Desmond Ridder eager to grow connection with 'two monsters' Drake London, Kyle Pitts

Desmond Ridder benefited from getting four games under his belt as a rookie. Now, the Falcons quarterback is building his chemistry with top pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts ahead of Year 2.

LB C.J. Mosley stresses keeping focus even if others equate Jets to 'automatic Super Bowl' contenders

Expectations in Florham Park have hit Lombardi Level. The trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason has New York Jets players believing they can go from the cellar to the penthouse in the AFC East and challenge for a Super Bowl.

Jets trading WR Denzel Mims, 2025 seventh-round pick to Lions for 2025 conditional sixth-round pick

The New York Jets are trading Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick, while the Lions will receive a 2025 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice doesn't 'mind puking' in practice: 'That just means I'm working as hard as I can'

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice showed up to training camp prepared but was quickly humbled by the workload from coach Andy Reid. "I don't mind puking," Rice said. "That just means I'm working as hard as I can so I won't puke no more and be ready for the games."

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on contract situation: One way to show worth is to not play

In an interview recorded prior to this week's franchise-tag deadline, New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley discussed his contract situation and the possibility of missing games this season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

Leonard Fournette has his first official tryout with training camp season on the horizon. The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back today, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

