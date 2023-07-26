Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'fine' with tag: I'm ready to 'focus on the main thing and just stick to winning'

Of course, the injury isn't the only factor to consider. Pollard never has been a bell-cow back in the NFL, at least not for a full season. The closest he's come was down the stretch last season, when Pollard averaged nearly 18 touches per game between Weeks 7 and 15 before missing the Week 16 game with an injury.

Pollard would figure to have a lot of motivation to perform his best in the expanded role. The Cowboys franchise tagged Pollard this offseason, and he wasted no time signing his one-year tender offer of $10.091 million for the 2023 season. He'll be a free agent once more in 2024 after Pollard and the team didn’t agree to a long-term deal by the July 17 deadline.

But in a time when running backs are banding together across the league to bemoan the lack of a robust open market for their position, Pollard said he's "fine" with making only $10 million this season.