Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Adams is more qualified than most to understand the conflicting feelings that come about when a player and their team have to deal with the business of money. After eight years with the Packers, Green Bay placed the franchise tag on Adams last offseason, to which Adams responded by saying that he wouldn't play on the tag.

The inability of the two sides to come to an agreement on a new contract eventually resulted in Adams' trade to Las Vegas, where he got his long-term deal.

"For me it's helping and providing that counsel to anybody, I mean for me whether it's other guys in the league, my teammates, obviously Josh at this moment because this isn't an easy time to go through," Adams said. "You go from dealing with a team that you love and you want to be a part of for your whole career, and then when it's the business time this is when it always gets kinda awkward.

"...It's something that you never even want to get to, but once you get through it you can kinda just put it to bed and everyone can carry on with their business. So I'm hoping that's what happens so we can just kind of put everything behind us and just start focusing on what's to come."