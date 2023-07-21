Ten NFL running backs who are the engine for their team's offense entering the 2023 season

Part of the change in the narrative surrounding the position can be traced to the success Mike and Kyle Shanahan have enjoyed utilizing a "draft, plug and play" approach with later-round draft picks -- or in some cases undrafted free agents -- at running back. However, astute evaluators can spot the differences between a good back and a great back when studying the tape. Moreover, players know the difference between a pedestrian runner and a star player.

Terrell Davis -- a sixth-round pick of Mike Shanahan's Broncos back in 1995 -- shared his perspective on the differences between a Hall of Fame-caliber runner and a "system" player in the backfield on the Move The Sticks Podcast back in 2019.

"The system we had in Denver was phenomenal because it emphasized a very simple motto. And the motto was 'north and south.' And it was a four-yard run," Davis said. "We just practiced four-yard runs. ... They just said 'give me four yards, but after the four yards, it's on you.' And that's where the difference comes when you talk about elite backs. ... What can you do that is more than just a three- or four-yard run? I believe that's what the elite backs give you."

As a former NFL defender who squared off against Davis multiple times during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, I can attest to his greatness as a runner after watching him put up a 2,000-yard season in 1998. Davis put the Broncos on his back to complement John Elway, who was nearing the end of his career, and helped fuel the team's run to back-to-back titles.

During my time with the Carolina Panthers as a scout in the early 2000s, we saw the value in drafting running backs in the first round and taking advantage of the rookie contract and franchise tags to keep a premier runner in the fold for seven-plus years at a team-friendly value (five-year original contract with back-to-back franchise tags).

Interestingly, Giants GM Joe Schoen was a part of that scouting staff and so far has utilized a similar approach to keep Barkley in the fold during his prime years. The Giants allowed Barkley to play out his rookie contract and then used the franchise tag to keep him from hitting the open market this offseason. The Giants could tag Barkley again in 2024. Consecutive tags would amount to the Giants paying him $22.2 million over two seasons.