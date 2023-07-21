My 'Madden' 99 Club: Nine players at the height of their powers going into 2023 NFL season

No matter what, Donald will go down as a player for the ages. Last season did not measure up to his usual standards, but that does nothing to curb my enthusiasm for this all-timer.





Don't be distracted by Donald's talk of potential retirement last offseason (which was followed by a pay bump). Don't be thrown by the Rams' losing ways in a dud of a follow-up to their Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign. Donald was among the players negatively impacted by injury in Los Angeles in 2022; he suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 and did not play again, finishing with the fewest appearances (11 games) and lowest sack total (five) of his nine-season career.





Even at age 32, Donald is still the best defensive player on the planet in my eyes. He is still the best non-quarterback in the NFL. He says he's healthy and ready to go. It's appropriate that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year wears the No. 99 -- he is the definition of a 99-rated player in my book.