Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Published: Nov 30, 2022 at 03:37 PM
Nick Shook

Aaron Donald joined the list of notable Rams who will miss time in a disappointing season.

The Rams defensive tackle will not play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

Donald suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss to Kansas City in Week 12. His absence Sunday will mark the first time in his nine-year, Hall of Fame-caliber career in which he'll miss a game due to injury. The only other two times he's missed a game in his career came in 2017, when a contract dispute caused him to sit out of Week 1, and he rested in Week 17.

This season, Donald has recorded 49 tackles (10 for loss), five sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games. The All-Pro flirted with retirement in the offseason after winning Super Bowl LVI before the Rams convinced him to come back with a three-year, $95 million extension.

Los Angeles' bid for a repeat has fallen flat in 2022, with injuries and a lack of depth tanking their chances of remaining competitive. At 3-8, their season is all but finished with little hope in sight.

