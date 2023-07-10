Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have built quite the rivalry in recent seasons.
Following the Burrowhead chatter surrounding the 2022 AFC Championship Game, the chirping continued during the offseason. Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase called Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the NFL, tossing in a "Pat who?" -- to which Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes took exception.
In an interview with Kameron Hay of Complex Sports published on Monday, Burrow offered a straightforward response to the offseason noise.
"The best thing about that is it's all settled on the field. So we'll see them in December," he said.
The Bengals return to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2023 rematch in Week 17 on New Year's Eve.
In the past two seasons, Cincinnati has gone 3-1 over the Chiefs, with sides splitting the past two AFC championships. The conference powers appear destined to decide a Super Bowl contender once again.
The Bengals have the pieces to take the next step and capture the franchise's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.
"Keep doing exactly what we're doing," the Bengals' star QB said. "I think we've put a great plan together the last couple of years, now we just have to finish it off. We have essentially the same team with, you know, a couple lost pieces, but we also added a couple pieces that I think will help us. So just continuing to grind every day and get better and better. It sounds cliché, but that's really how you do it. You can't focus too much on the future. You just have to focus on perfecting every day and perfecting your craft every day. Whatever you're working on, just give it your all and you know, the rest usually takes care of itself."