Bengals QB Joe Burrow on rivalry with Chiefs: 'We'll see them in December'

"Keep doing exactly what we're doing," the Bengals' star QB said. "I think we've put a great plan together the last couple of years, now we just have to finish it off. We have essentially the same team with, you know, a couple lost pieces, but we also added a couple pieces that I think will help us. So just continuing to grind every day and get better and better. It sounds cliché, but that's really how you do it. You can't focus too much on the future. You just have to focus on perfecting every day and perfecting your craft every day. Whatever you're working on, just give it your all and you know, the rest usually takes care of itself."