WR Tyler Boyd: Bengals 'one-upped' rival Chiefs in signing Orlando Brown Jr.

The Bengals rendered a level of revenge for the loss, swiping Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency after he spent two seasons with the Chiefs.

"I loved it," wide receiver Tyler Boyd said of the signing, via Joe Danneman of FOX 19. "You know, we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs, and to see him come over, you know, it's like, yeah, we one-upped y'all. But at the end of the day, he's a great player."

Boyd's quote aligns with Kelce's comments earlier this offseason that it hurt his "soul" to see Brown join their AFC rivals.

The Chiefs attempted to re-sign Brown but didn't meet the left tackle's contract desires. Eventually, K.C. pivoted to sign Jawaan Taylor to a big-money contract and recently added veteran LT Donovan Smith.

The Bengals swiped Brown from Kansas City to help what's become a yearly project of upgrading the offensive line. The plan is to keep Brown at left tackle while moving former first-round pick Jonah Williams to the right side.

"He's probably one of the best at his position," Boyd said of Brown. "Just adding him to what we got already, you know, it's going to allow Joe to have more time, and it's going to give us the will to put up those points. I'm just happy to have him."