Around the NFL

Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Published: May 17, 2023 at 07:30 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having set the NFL world ablaze with a rookie season for the record books, Ja’Marr Chase is familiar with establishing high standards and following with eye-popping numbers.

Chase is setting his sights on similarly mind-spinning statistics going forward, as his goal is to etch his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.

"Cincinnati stuff. Stuff to have my name written around this whole facility," Chase said of his goals this season, via the team website. "Every receiver record they have."

The 2021 NFL Draft's fifth-overall pick exploded onto the scene with an NFL-rookie record 1,455 receiving yards, which was buoyed by a league rookie single-game standard of 266 yards in a Week 17 showing.

Though his sophomore campaign with the Bengals didn't reach as lofty a final stat line -- 1,046 yards -- Chase has still firmly entrenched himself as one of the NFL's wide receiver elite. Thus, with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing to him, Chase's aspirations are certainly attainable. And it's definitely not a novel concept for Chase to aim for record-making numbers.

Related Links

In 2021, Chase posted the aforementioned 1,455 yards along with 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns. He followed with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

Stunningly enough, Chase's 2,501 career yards are already 21st in Bengals history and another 1,000-yard campaign would propel him into the top 15. As for the top mark for a single season, that already belongs to the 23-year-old after his sensational rookie showing.

Chase's 13 TD grabs as a rookie are tied for second with Tyler Eifert for a single Cincy season behind only Carl Pickens' 17 in 1995. Of course, Chase has a ways to go in the career department, though his 22 TD receptions are already 16th. He's trailing Chad Johnson in that category and every other.

Johnson's 751 catches, 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns are each franchise standards.

While Chase, a two-time Pro Bowler, would have to surpass himself in yards and Pickens in touchdowns for new Bengals single-season bests, it's T.J. Houshmandzadeh who he'll need to track down for the receptions mark.

Houshmandzadeh's 2007 tally of 112 catches is far and away the most by a Bengals wideout. Housh and Pickens are the only Cincinnati receivers to have posted 100-catch campaigns.

Could Chase be the third?

He's certainly got the talent and the QB to do it, but he also has the attention and often double-coverage of opposing defenses. Not to mention standout teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who need to get their targets, too.

"It's hard getting catches in a game. Especially if you're doubled and there's another star receiver on your team," Chase said. "You almost have to catch every pass that comes your way."

Nonetheless, Chase is looking for all the Bengals records and he's already shown he's got the talent to do so.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philly.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming contracts for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers re-sign veteran QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they had re-signed veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

news

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) is gaining confidence entering Year 2

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is encouraged by the offseason progress of pass rusher David Ojabo, whose rookie season was marred by an Achilles tear.

news

Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys offense to play fast: 'Make everyone cover the entire field'

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is committed to ensuring speed on offense despite coach Mike McCarthy's desire to the run ball more.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports OT Jonah Williams after trade request, but 'business is business'

Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade following the signing of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but QB Joe Burrow says the team loves Williams.

news

RB Christian McCaffrey: Trade to 49ers 'the best thing that ever happened to me'

RB Christian McCaffrey confessed his initial reaction to being traded from Carolina to San Francisco was anger, but now that feeling has changed. "In hindsight, I firmly believe it's the best thing that ever happened to me," McCaffrey said.

news

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on playbook with QB Jordan Love: 'Pretty much all of it's on the table'

As the Packers make a monumental change from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love, there will surely be a new look, but offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the entirety of the Green Bay playbook will be opened up.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks 'in a good place' heading into Year 2 after pressure-filled rookie season

After a rookie season marked by persistent injuries and pressure to replace A.J. Brown, Titans WR Treylon Burks feels he's "in a good place" heading into Year 2 and a possible leadership role.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More