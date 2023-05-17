Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Having set the NFL world ablaze with a rookie season for the record books, Ja’Marr Chase is familiar with establishing high standards and following with eye-popping numbers.
Chase is setting his sights on similarly mind-spinning statistics going forward, as his goal is to etch his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.
"Cincinnati stuff. Stuff to have my name written around this whole facility," Chase said of his goals this season, via the team website. "Every receiver record they have."
The 2021 NFL Draft's fifth-overall pick exploded onto the scene with an NFL-rookie record 1,455 receiving yards, which was buoyed by a league rookie single-game standard of 266 yards in a Week 17 showing.
Though his sophomore campaign with the Bengals didn't reach as lofty a final stat line -- 1,046 yards -- Chase has still firmly entrenched himself as one of the NFL's wide receiver elite. Thus, with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing to him, Chase's aspirations are certainly attainable. And it's definitely not a novel concept for Chase to aim for record-making numbers.
In 2021, Chase posted the aforementioned 1,455 yards along with 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns. He followed with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.
Stunningly enough, Chase's 2,501 career yards are already 21st in Bengals history and another 1,000-yard campaign would propel him into the top 15. As for the top mark for a single season, that already belongs to the 23-year-old after his sensational rookie showing.
Chase's 13 TD grabs as a rookie are tied for second with Tyler Eifert for a single Cincy season behind only Carl Pickens' 17 in 1995. Of course, Chase has a ways to go in the career department, though his 22 TD receptions are already 16th. He's trailing Chad Johnson in that category and every other.
Johnson's 751 catches, 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns are each franchise standards.
While Chase, a two-time Pro Bowler, would have to surpass himself in yards and Pickens in touchdowns for new Bengals single-season bests, it's T.J. Houshmandzadeh who he'll need to track down for the receptions mark.
Houshmandzadeh's 2007 tally of 112 catches is far and away the most by a Bengals wideout. Housh and Pickens are the only Cincinnati receivers to have posted 100-catch campaigns.
Could Chase be the third?
He's certainly got the talent and the QB to do it, but he also has the attention and often double-coverage of opposing defenses. Not to mention standout teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who need to get their targets, too.
"It's hard getting catches in a game. Especially if you're doubled and there's another star receiver on your team," Chase said. "You almost have to catch every pass that comes your way."
Nonetheless, Chase is looking for all the Bengals records and he's already shown he's got the talent to do so.