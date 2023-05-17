Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

In 2021, Chase posted the aforementioned 1,455 yards along with 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns. He followed with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

Stunningly enough, Chase's 2,501 career yards are already 21st in Bengals history and another 1,000-yard campaign would propel him into the top 15. As for the top mark for a single season, that already belongs to the 23-year-old after his sensational rookie showing.

Chase's 13 TD grabs as a rookie are tied for second with Tyler Eifert for a single Cincy season behind only Carl Pickens' 17 in 1995. Of course, Chase has a ways to go in the career department, though his 22 TD receptions are already 16th. He's trailing Chad Johnson in that category and every other.

Johnson's 751 catches, 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns are each franchise standards.

While Chase, a two-time Pro Bowler, would have to surpass himself in yards and Pickens in touchdowns for new Bengals single-season bests, it's T.J. Houshmandzadeh who he'll need to track down for the receptions mark.

Houshmandzadeh's 2007 tally of 112 catches is far and away the most by a Bengals wideout. Housh and Pickens are the only Cincinnati receivers to have posted 100-catch campaigns.

Could Chase be the third?

He's certainly got the talent and the QB to do it, but he also has the attention and often double-coverage of opposing defenses. Not to mention standout teammates Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who need to get their targets, too.

"It's hard getting catches in a game. Especially if you're doubled and there's another star receiver on your team," Chase said. "You almost have to catch every pass that comes your way."