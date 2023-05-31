Around the NFL

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd focused on 2023 Super Bowl aspirations, not future contract talks: 'This is my home for now'

Published: May 30, 2023 at 09:24 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

For the third season in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are returning arguably the league's top receiving trio in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

But the troika's future in the Queen City beyond 2023 is unclear. Chase is up for an extension, or at least an exercised fifth-year option, after this season; Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie deal without a guarantee that he'll return for 2024; and Boyd, the veteran of the group at 29 years old, is also set to hit free agency after the '23 campaign.

Ahead of his first OTA session of the offseason, Boyd spoke from his locker on Tuesday about what the future holds heading into a critical year for him and a Bengals franchise looking to move past recent high-profile shortcomings.

"This is my home for now," Boyd told reporters. "I just ain't going to worry about the unexpected. I'm here to finish this year out and whatever happens, happens, but I know we have a very, very high chance of making the Super Bowl and even winning. This is where I want to be. Whether I come up with a new deal or not, I've got to just go out there, and I'm going to be me."

Related Links

Boyd has bore witness first-hand to the Bengals' turnaround from AFC North also-ran to perennial title contender. Drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he made his bones at the end of the Andy Dalton-A.J. Green era; memorably, his game-winning touchdown in Week 17 of the 2017 season knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in dramatic fashion. After 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, Boyd earned a second contract in Cincy, but has since become third banana to Higgins and Chase, who were drafted early in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Now the veteran is less a go-to receiver than a Cincinnati mainstay and a leader on and off the field, one the Bengals don't seem to want to part ways with anytime soon.

"He's been about what we want to be about every step of the way," coach Zac Taylor said of Boyd. "When this staff came in here in 2019, he's one of those guys that through thick and thin is always, 'Whatever you need from me coach.'

"One thing we preach to all of our guys is … we want guys that are consistent every day. They walk in the building, we know what we're gonna expect. T.B. fits that to a T."

But does Boyd fit Cincy's immediate plans? The Bengals, if they wanted to, have an out to move on from the wide receiver, with a potential Boyd departure saving Cincy potentially $8.9 million in cap space. Plus, with decisions on Chase and Higgins -- not to mention Joe Burrow's inevitable bank-breaking extension -- Boyd could be the odd man out sooner rather than later.

As far as the receiver understands, though, he's in Cincinnati to stay -- at least for this season.

"I'm very appreciative of them still wanting me to be around and knowing they don't want to trade me and things like that," Boyd said. "At the end of the day, I've just got to help guys get better."

Before looking too far into the future, Boyd did take time Tuesday to reflect on a regret from the near past -- not being able to finish last year's AFC title game defeat in Kansas City.

Boyd played just 15 snaps after suffering a deep thigh bruise in the nail-biting loss to the Chiefs, exiting in the second quarter with two catches for 40 yards.

"Still to this day, I feel like if I would have played the whole game, I was the key factor," Boyd said, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "We would've won the game.

"I just felt like we had enough depth for guys like (Trenton Irwin) and other guys to come in and play at a faster pace than what I felt like I could do. I wish I was able to do it, but things happen."

Boyd and the Bengals will get a chance to get regular-season revenge on their Kansas City rivals in a Week 17 clash on New Year's Eve at Arrowhead Stadium, a matchup that could be one of the veteran WR's last in orange and black.

"I ain't going to be playing ball forever," Boyd said. "I might not be here forever, but I'm going to always love this franchise and I'm going to always be a Bengal."

Related Content

news

Dennis Allen: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden attended recent Saints OTAs to aid offense with Derek Carr

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was present during New Orleans' organized team activities last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson being cautious with Calvin Ridley in OTAs: 'Just want to be careful with him'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have big plans for Calvin Ridley in 2023, but after the wideout missed all of the 2022 campaign, the club is easing him back into offseason workouts.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens sets Year 2 goal to make Pro Bowl: I feel like last year 'I got snubbed'

George Pickens enjoyed a solid rookie campaign, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is ready to make a second-year leap after feeling snubbed from the Pro Bowl during his first time around.

news

CB Xavien Howard on Dolphins' skill players: 'Man, it's like a race car game'

The Miami Dolphins already boasted speed at receiver with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, two of the fastest players in the NFL. Then the Fins went out and drafted running back Devon Achane, who blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Safety Tracy Walker III (Achilles) ready to get back on the field in 2023 as part of bolstered Lions secondary

Seven months removed from the Achilles tear he suffered in just Week 3 of last season, Lions safety Tracy Walker III is ecstatic to be back on the field for Detroit's offseason team activities, and ready to get back to work.

news

Browns DE Za'Darius Smith, S Juan Thornhill want to win 'a ring' for Cleveland

With defensive back Juan Thornhill and Za'Darius Smith joining the Browns this offseason, the newcomers want to win "a ring" for Cleveland in 2023.

news

NFL community observes Memorial Day

The NFL community remembers and honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

news

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin still plans to run it back: 'I'm not fair catching' anything

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is hoping to electrify audiences again in his second year, both when he chooses to forgo fair catches and in a potentially expanded role in the team's offense.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin feels his explosiveness is coming back in second offseason post-ACL injury

Chris Godwin rebounded from an ACL injury to finish 2022 with 1,000-plus receiving yards. But while his numbers were strong last year, Godwin said this week that he's only just now starting to feel like his pre-injury self again.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More