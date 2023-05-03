Around the NFL

From Brady to Mahomes: OT Donovan Smith signing 1-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $9M

Published: May 03, 2023 at 07:31 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A former Super Bowl foe is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs to aid their bid to repeat as world champions.

Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

A second-round selection of the Bucs back in 2015, Smith was a constant in the Tampa starting lineup over the last eight seasons. He's started 124 career games, with 13 last year when he dealt with elbow and foot injuries.

Smith, the 64th-ranked free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 list, played a pivotal role in Tampa Bay winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, which was capped by the Tom Brady-led Bucs defeating the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. Now, Smith will move on from protecting Brady to doing the same for Mahomes. Whether Smith will be protecting Mahomes' blind side as he did Brady will be a prevailing question. If all goes well, Smith will man the left tackle spot, Pelissero reported.

One of the largest signings for the Chiefs this offseason was former Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Taylor was assumed to be moving to left tackle after inking his four-year, $80 million deal. Earlier this week in his post-draft news conference, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Taylor would "run left tackle with the ones," while Lucas Niang and third-round pick Wanya Morris would likely compete for the right tackle spot.

Smith's addition would seem to change some of the Chiefs' plans.

However it plays out, the Chiefs have added a 29-year-old veteran tackle with a championship pedigree to their plans for a repeat.

Related Content

news

WR CeeDee Lamb on future with Cowboys: 'I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey'

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were all asked about potential deals to stay with Dallas in the future, and the trio expressed a desire to stay with the team for a long time to come.

news

Playing with Aaron Rodgers still 'hasn't sunk in' for Jets teammates: 'That's a legend right there'

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets teammates on both offense and defense are still getting used to have a four-time Most Valuable Player at quarterback, and they're ready for the expectations that come with acquiring such a talent.

news

Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Ravens and former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel to be enshrined in Patriots Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 34th inductee, the franchise announced Wednesday.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face off against NBA's Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in 'The Match'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce will hit the links with Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match' on June 29.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill feels 'a little bit of déjà vu' after Will Levis selection, not focused on rookie QB

Last year after the draft, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill answered questions about the club trading up to add Malik Willis in the third round. This year, he was asked to discuss the Titans trading up for Will Levis in the second round.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says he has to 'earn the right' to stay in Minnesota

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said on Wednesday that he hopes to remain in Minnesota for the duration of his career but understands his play this season will determine how that unfolds.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got another buddy a job. The Jets agreed to terms Wednesday with veteran receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year contract, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray. The Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet'

After the Buccaneers didn't select a left tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft, the presumption was that star OT Tristan Wirfs would switch from the right to the left side. GM Jason Licht threw cold water on that move Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More