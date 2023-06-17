Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor believes Bengals' depth 'is the best we've had'

Led by 28th-overall pick Myles Murphy, a defensive end out of Clemson, an already experienced Bengals squad has been buoyed by an eight-player 2023 draft class.

With those additions and others like offensive tackle Orlando Brown and tight end Irv Smith Jr. brought on to a top-heavy roster led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Taylor is confident he's got a talent-deep roster.

"I think this team has really high-end starters and really talented depth," Taylor said. "You feel like this thing is way ahead of where we've been years past. Especially from the first day I got here. So, you can see the details. Guys are moving so quickly. The players here are empowered, they've taken ownership of our schemes and so that allows them to take the next step.

"New players I think feel that and they feel the need to study up and maximize the reps they get because they can see guys that have been in these systems for years now at the high level that they're playing, the high level of understanding what we're asking them to do, and that's a really good thing for our team."

Minicamp just broke and just about every Bengal -- and every other NFL player -- is fast on their way to a relaxing weekend with training camp roughly a month away. Thusly, it's pump-the-brakes time when it comes to getting too excited about the 2023 season ahead. Still, Taylor's seen his roster grow and blossom from a 2-14 squad in 2019 to a 12-4 division champ in 2022.

He knows the true talent will rise to the top when the pads come on this summer, but as of now he's of the mind that this is the best streak of Bengals he's had so far.